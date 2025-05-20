MS Dhoni’s doppelganger steals spotlight at CSK vs RR clash in Delhi | Cricket News

MS Dhoni’s Doppelgänger

While the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium may have been a dead rubber on the IPL 2025 calendar, it wasn’t short of curiosity , thanks to a surprise off-field attraction. A spectator bearing an uncanny resemblance to MS Dhoni became the centre of attention as cameras panned to the crowd during the CSK innings.With both sides out of playoff contention and the match more about pride than points, the sight of a Dhoni lookalike clad in CSK colours stirred unexpected excitement. Social media was abuzz within minutes, as fans posted clips and images of the doppelganger, who sported the former CSK skipper’s trademark beard style and hairstyle sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy.Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first, hoping to avoid the wooden spoon in what has been a forgettable season for both franchises. CSK, who have endured their poorest campaign in 18 seasons, were looking for a lift in morale, and the presence of Dhoni’s lookalike brought a lighter moment to what was otherwise a low stakes contest.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?The Royals themselves haven’t fared much better, letting go of multiple matches from winning positions throughout the season. Still, the crowd in Delhi, which turned out in large numbers despite the match’s lack of consequence, found its own hero not with bat or ball, but in the stands.

Rahul Dravid reflects on RR’s narrow losses: ‘One or two hits away in every game’

While the two sides played out their final fixture of the season, perhaps the most memorable image of the night wasn’t from the field, but from the fans, a reminder of the cult of MS Dhoni, whose shadow continues to loom large over CSK, even in the twilight of the franchise’s campaign.



Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.