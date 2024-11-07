MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi wins hearts with her humble gesture, video goes viral

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni and his family won millions of hearts following a recent incident during a flight from Bengaluru.

The encounter was shared on social media by the girl’s mother, Nethra Gowda, who posted a video capturing the special experience, calling it a “dream come true” and the “perfect birthday gift” for her daughter’s fourth birthday.

The video shows Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, and their daughter Ziva engaging warmly with the family.

Dhoni and Ziva are seen smiling, while Sakshi Dhoni’s gentle and friendly interaction with the young fan stole the spotlight.

Sakshi’s playful encouragement helped ease the girl’s initial hesitation about approaching Dhoni, who was wearing a black mask.

Watch:

The video was an instant hit online, with fans pouring in praise for Dhoni and his family’s down-to-earth attitude.

Fans reminisced about Dhoni’s unassuming personality that has long endeared him to millions, both on and off the field.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have recently confirmed the retention of five key players ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 auction, with franchise legend MS Dhoni and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the list.

MS Dhoni, a legendary figure in IPL history, remains a cornerstone for CSK, not only as a player but also as an inspirational leader.

Having accumulated 5,243 runs across 264 games at an impressive average of 39.12, Dhoni’s unmatched experience and strategic acumen have been instrumental in CSK’s success, including their five IPL titles and victory in the Champions League T20.

As the “Thala” of CSK, Dhoni’s continued involvement is expected to provide stability and mentor the team through the high-pressure moments of the upcoming season, keeping fans hopeful for yet another successful campaign.