Mukesh Kumar ever-ready to do the hard yards

Mukesh Kumar. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Pacer romancing toil of domestic cricket, says setting short-term goals helps

MUMBAI: Mukesh Kumar’s life has seen so many twists and turns that he doesn’t think too far ahead.

When asked if he had his eye on selection for the Australian tour during the Irani Cup , he said his “focus was on the game.”

“Right now, the important thing is to justify the faith that the captain has shown in me.Selection and all will keep happening. If I have done well and if I’m deserving, I will be selected. There will be many more opportunities to perform in other matches as well,” said Mukesh, who, on a placid wicket, was the best Rest of India pacer on display during last week’s match in Lucknow, ending with figures of 5/110 in the first innings against Mumbai.

His performance overshadowed the others -Yash Dayal and Prasidh Krishna-both auditioning for a spot in the Indian team for the tour Down Under. The right-arm pacer had a decent outing for India B in the Duleep Trophy and, with 15 wickets, was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Born in Gopalganj, Bihar, cricket was never his first choice. He only made the switch after failing to get into the CRPF and Bihar police. He started playing tennis ball cricket, which allowed him to make a living.

Later, at his father’s urging, he moved to Bengal, where his cricket career blossomed. The beginning wasn’t easy. He made his Bengal debut in 2015, but injuries, loss of form, and a lack of opportunities meant he only started playing regularly by the 201819 season.

His career skyrocketed after the 2019-20 Ranji season, in which he took 32 wickets, including 6/61 against Karnataka in the second innings of the semifinal, bringing him to the national selectors’ attention.

Post-Covid, his life has changed for the better. Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 5.5 crore during the 2023 IPL auction in Kochi, and last year he made his debut for India in all formats.

While he doesn’t have the same pace as his Bengal teammate Akash Deep, Mukesh bowls that nagging length around off stump which troubles batters. He moves the ball both ways and, most importantly, can bowl long spells.

So, what has he learned from his time with the Indian team? “Being with seniors, you learn the importance of being disciplined. Rahul sir (former coach Rahul Dravid) and the (former) bowling coach (Paras Mhambrey) gave me valuable tips but also made me realise that there’s not much difference in terms of skills at the domestic and international level. It’s more about mental games at the highest level-being able to deliver in conditions that may be tailor-made or completely alien for you,” said 30-year-old Mukesh.

While he lost his father two years ago, his family’s support keeps him grounded.

“The support of family matters the most in such situations. Mummy, bhai, they have always stood behind me. They keep telling me that all these (selection) are byproducts, but I should keep doing what I can and what I am good at.

“Ever since I started bowling, if you give me a ball, I’m ready to bowl in any match. I grew up playing in the farms, so for me, respecting every jersey I wear and every ground or stadium where I play is extremely important. I’m still eager to play a match, anytime, anywhere,” said Mukesh.

Setting short-term goals is how Mukesh’s career has progressed. Initially, his only target was to “play for India,” and now that he has achieved that, he wants to test his skills in different countries and conditions. During the Zimbabwe T20I series, he bowled well and showed the selectors what he can do in unfamiliar conditions. Mukesh has been thinking about bowling in Australia, and if that opportunity arises, he will be “ready” for sure.