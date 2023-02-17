Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Live Score and Updates

live
The Times Of India |
Feb 17, 2023 , 18:59:47 IST
06:47 PM (IST)
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem
06:47 PM (IST)
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah
06:47 PM (IST)
TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field
06:47 PM (IST)
Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, were involved in a close finish against Karachi Kings
06:47 PM (IST)
Multan Sultans – who lost the first match of the tournament – made a remarkable comeback by beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly just a couple of days back
06:47 PM (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan Super League match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi
