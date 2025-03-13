Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants to set up WPL title clash against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians players celebrate after taking a Gujarat Giants wicket. (Pic credit: WPL)

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians stormed into their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) final with a commanding 47-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator on Thursday. Power-packed innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews laid the foundation for Mumbai’s imposing total of 213 for four, which proved too much for the Giants to chase down.

With this emphatic win, Mumbai Indians, who claimed the inaugural WPL title in 2023, set up a blockbuster final clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, aiming to add another trophy to their collection.

After a cautious start that saw Mumbai score only 37 in the powerplay, Sciver-Brunt (77 off 41) and Matthews (77 off 50) switched gears, taking the attack to the opposition with a brutal display of power hitting. Sciver-Brunt, the backbone of Mumbai’s batting lineup, collected 10 fours and two sixes, while Matthews smashed three consecutive boundaries off leg-spinner Priya Mishra to change the momentum.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the finishing flourish, hammering 36 off just 12 balls, including four towering sixes, as Mumbai plundered 73 runs in the last five overs.

In response, Gujarat Giants faltered early and never recovered, as three run-outs highlighted their disarray. Matthews, already the star with the bat, made crucial breakthroughs with the ball, finishing with three wickets (3 for 31).

Despite debutant Danielle Gibson (34 off 24) and Phoebe Litchfield (31 off 20) showing glimpses of a fightback, the Giants fell short, bowled out for 166 in 19.2 overs.

It marked Mumbai Indians’ seventh consecutive win over Gujarat Giants in WPL history, underlining their dominance.