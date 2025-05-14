Advertise here
বুধবার , ১৪ মে ২০২৫
Mustafizur Rahman makes cryptic post, raises questions over IPL 2025 availability | Cricket News

মে ১৪, ২০২৫ ৮:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Mustafizur Rahman makes cryptic post, raises questions over IPL 2025 availability | Cricket News


Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman stirred the pot on social media with a cryptic tweet on Tuesday that read, “Heading to UAE to play against them. Keep me in your prayers.” While the tweet referred to his inclusion in the Bangladesh squad for the two-match T20I series against UAE on May 17 and 19, it came just hours after Delhi Capitals announced him as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025 triggering widespread confusion. Delhi Capitals confirmed Mustafizur’s return to the franchise, with the left-arm seamer coming in for Australian sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has opted out of the remainder of the season due to personal reasons. Mustafizur, who has played for DC in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, was signed for INR 6 crore. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cast immediate doubt on the move, stating that they had not yet received a formal request for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). “I can’t say (whether Mustafiz will join Delhi Capitals),” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz. “He is with the team (flying to UAE), no? We haven’t got any decision (joining Delhi Capitals) in this regard yet.”Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? The uncertainty leaves DC in a tricky situation, especially with the playoff race heating up. Mustafizur’s experience could be vital as Delhi prepare to take on fellow contenders Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings in their final three games. They are currently fifth with 13 points from 11 matches, just behind MI who have played one more fixture. With 61 IPL wickets to his name and a reputation as one of the most deceptive T20 bowlers in the game, Mustafizur’s availability could make a big difference to DC’s playoff hopes — but for now, his journey appears headed for UAE, not the IPL. Whether the pacer will switch his Bangladesh jersey for the DC blue later this week remains a waiting game.


