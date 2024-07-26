‘My father passed away when I was in second grade and…’: Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shed light on the profound impact his father’s untimely demise had on his bond with his sister, Juhika Bumrah .

The tragic event, which occurred when Bumrah was in second grade and his sister in fourth, brought them closer as a family unit, forging an unbreakable connection that has only strengthened over the years.

‘As I told you, my father passed away when I was in second grade and my sister in fourth grade. Then we became really close as a family because life suddenly changed. We had some financial issues as well. So my mother started working. We became very close as a family because we went through a lot of ups and downs. But since then, that bond has become stronger and stronger. And that has only grown over the years,” Bumrah told Indian Express.

While Juhika Bumrah pursued a career in the makeup industry, her connection with her brother’s cricketing endeavours has deepened.

“Obviously, she (Bumrah’s sister) is now in the makeup industry. She now does my makeup when we do shoots. But we, as a family, are very close as we discuss good days and bad days. We don’t want to change ourselves too much because we have seen ups and downs both. We want to be as normal as we can, live a normal life, and get happy with the small achievements that we get,” he added.

Interestingly, Bumrah revealed that his sister’s knowledge of cricket rules is limited, but her enthusiasm for his success is unwavering. “She is not a sports fan. But she is very happy as she started watching the sport because of me, and she still doesn’t understand everything, but she gets very happy when I do well, and people congratulate her that your brother is doing really well,” the pacer admitted.

Bumrah’s exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 , where he claimed 15 wickets in eight matches with an impressive economy rate of 4.17, not only captivated the nation but also earned him the coveted Player of the Tournament award.

Following India’s triumphant World Cup victory, three of the team’s stalwarts – captain Rohit Sharma , batting icon Virat Kohli , and versatile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja – announced their retirement from T20I cricket. However, Bumrah has made it clear that he has no intentions of stepping away from the shortest format anytime soon, indicating his commitment to continuing his successful T20I career.

While Kohli and Rohit will return to ODI action in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, Bumrah has been rested for both the ODI and T20I matches, allowing him to recharge and prepare for future challenges.









Source link