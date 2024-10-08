‘My life’s mantra is…’: Arshdeep Singh on his future | Cricket News

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo by Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: T20 World Cup winner Arshdeep Singh dislikes worrying about the past or the future. The left-arm pacer would rather live in the present.

The 25-year-old, who is leading the Indian pace attack in the present three-match T20I series against Bangladesh , made his debut just two years ago but has already played 55 T20Is , including two World Cups.

“I am enjoying my game and didn’t even realise how these two years flew by.I just try and stay in the present, enjoy the highs and lows, that is my focus,” Arshdeep said ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

“My life’s mantra is to enjoy the present. Today is my rest day so I will enjoy my rest today. Kal ka kal dekhenge (Will think about tomorrow when it comes). The T20 World Cup is two years away, very far I don’t think much about the future,” he added when a question on his future was thrown his way.

The Punjab bowler has been making a case for his first Test cap but is unwilling to discuss it. He developed his red-ball skills in county cricket last season and recently put on an outstanding performance in the Duleep Trophy .

“I want to do my best in all the formats wherever I get the opportunity,” he said

“I enjoy that we can see how quickly you can adapt to the conditions, ground dimensions and format,” Arshdeep remarked when asked about the difference he has noticed in his white-ball skills since switching to an all-format game.

“It gives opportunity to the players to explore their skills. How he can take wickets in different ways, how to absorb pressure.

“Playing in different formats teaches players a lot. In red ball, you get more overs to bowl, it teaches you patience, here (in T20s) you don’t need patience, you have to think about what a batter can do.”

The second game of the series is anticipated to be a high-scoring contest, with the hosts leading 1-0. Teams reached the 200-run mark eight times in the five IPL games played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year.

“We ( Punjab Kings ) didn’t have a match here in the IPL this season but seeing the scores at this ground, I didn’t feel like seeing the wicket.

“We will come tomorrow and assess the conditions and make plans accordingly. The coach and captain will check the wicket and tell us the plan,” Arshdeep said.