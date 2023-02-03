শুক্রবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘My new badminton hero’: Sunil Gavaskar praises Lakshya Sen | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৩ ৬:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1675428572 photo



msid 97582779,imgsize 26622

NEW DELHI: A star-struck Lakshya Sen couldn’t believe his eyes when the legendary Sunil Gavaskar dropped in at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru to meet him and the youngsters.
The 73-year-old Gavaskar, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team, paid a visit to the academy during a regular trip to the city on Thursday.
“He had a meeting in Bengaluru and decided to meet the young aspiring kids of the academy. Badminton and cricket are two of his favourite sports. He was here with us for about an hour,” Vimal Kumar, co-founder, director and chief coach of the PPBA, told PTI.
Gavaskar later posted a picture with Lakshya Sen on Instagram and captioned it: “My new badminton hero Lakshya Sen, after the one and only Prakash Padukone.”

The legendary cricketer had hailed Padukone several times while doing cricket commentary over the years, saying he is one of India’s greatest sportspersons.
Sen, who has been one of India’s most prolific sportspersons in 2022, said he was too starstruck to react.
“It feels good to hear such things from such big personalities. Honestly, I was too starstruck to react,” Sen told PTI.
The 21-year-old from Almora won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the India Open Super 500. He was also a member of the historic Thomas Cup win. He also won silver at the All England Championships and is also the winner of the 2021 World Championships bronze medal.
“Gavaskar sir spoke about the Thomas Cup win. I have heard so much about him from my parents and all the seniors. Also when I watched the movie ’83’, I got to know what went behind that epic win,” he said.
“I can relate to it now, essentially after the Thomas Cup win because back then they were the underdogs and in Thomas Cup, it was us.”
India had claimed their first-ever Thomas Cup, beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final at Bangkok in May last year.
Asked what Gavaskar discussed with the budding shuttlers, Vimal said, “He also gave some tips to the youngsters, asking them to analyse what went right in a day to get the best out of training.
“Gavaskar and Prakash are two self-taught heroes of Indian sport, so coming from him means a lot.”
Gavaskar’s love for badminton is well-known. He was the co-owner of Mumbai Masters, a franchise which made the last-four of the inaugural Indian Badminton League (IBL).
Whenever the former cricketer is in Mumbai, and is able to spare time from his busy commentary schedule, he makes it a point to play a few games of badminton.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm HASANMAHMUD
পদযাত্রা কিংবা বসার যাত্রা, কোনোটাতেই লাভ হবে না: তথ্যমন্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1675428572 photo
‘My new badminton hero’: Sunil Gavaskar praises Lakshya Sen | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
condom cover
কন্ডোমের আবিষ্কার কবে হল জানেন? প্রাচীনকালেও ব্যবহার করা হত নিরোধ….
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
hrithik roshan jackson wang 1
Hrithik Roshan, Jackson Wang Collaboration on the Cards? Rakesh Roshan Answers
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1628354650 news august 7

Bigg Boss OTT House Pics Unveiled, Rocky Jaiswal Speaks on Wedding Plans with Hina Khan

 0 4

বিআইসিএম রিসার্চ সেমিনার-২০ অনুষ্ঠিত – Corporate Sangbad

 dark neck

Dark Neck Home Remedies: ঘাড়ের কালো ছোপ মুখের আগেই নজর কেড়ে নেয়? 'এই' ঘরোয়া টোটকায় পান ঝকঝকে, চকচকে ত্বক!

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 31

রামেকে করোনা আরও ৫ জনের প্রাণহানি

 kajal agarwal and gautam kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Son Neil Kitchlu’s Face As Paps Click Them At The Airport, Watch Video

 google 1

Google now lets you request the removal of personal contact information from search results

 1598975355 news18 entertainment default image2

Behind-the-scenes Footage From Zachary Levi’s ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Drops At DC FanDome

 wm mirza fakhrul 20112021

খালেদাকে বিদেশে না পাঠালে ‘এই আন্দোলন’ আপনাকে গদিচ্যুত করবে

 IMG 20220330 WA0002

ইলিশ সম্পদ উন্নয়ন ও ব্যবস্থাপনা প্রকল্পের আওতায় উপকরণ বিতরণ

 image 471177 1633060521

দুই বান্ধবীকে ধর্ষণের পর হত্যা: আজিজুল ও মিন্টুর ফাঁসি রায় কার্যকর হবে আগামী সোমবার