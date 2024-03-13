My place in the team is not a given: James Anderson | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: England’s veteran fast bowler James Anderson is determined to prove himself worthy of a spot in the national Test squad ahead of the upcoming home summer series, despite his illustrious career and status as the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets.

In an interview with the BBC Tailenders podcast, the 41-year-old expressed his desire to continue performing at his best and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming three-match series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

“I want to make sure I’m playing well and earn my place in the team,” Anderson emphasized, highlighting his commitment to maintaining high standards and competing for his position.Despite his age, Anderson believes he is currently in the “best shape” of his life, attributing his fitness and form to his dedication to continuous improvement and enjoyment of the game.

“My place in the team is not a given so I’ve got to work hard to prove I’m worth a place in the summer,” Anderson affirmed, underscoring his mindset of earning his spot through hard work and performance.

Reflecting on England’s recent tour of India, where they faced criticism for their aggressive approach and ultimately suffered a 4-1 defeat, Anderson praised the team’s cohesion under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum .

“I really enjoyed this tour,” Anderson remarked, highlighting the team’s unity and resilience despite challenging circumstances.

“We’ve stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team,” he added optimistically, acknowledging the team’s potential for growth and improvement.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by India’s strong performance, Anderson remains confident in England’s abilities and looks forward to contributing to their success in the upcoming series.

(With inputs from Reuters)









Source link