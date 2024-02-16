শুক্রবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘My wrong call’: Ravindra Jadeja admits to run-out blunder involving debutant Sarfaraz Khan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৪ ৩:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1708030832 photo


NEW DELHI: Following a regrettable mix-up resulting in the run-out dismissal of debutant Sarfaraz Khan on Day 1 of the third Test against England, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged making the “wrong call.” Despite the miscommunication, Jadeja commended the debutant for his impressive innings.
Sarfaraz’s diligent efforts materialised in a stylish 62 off 66 balls as he showcased his batting prowess at number six, promising a substantial score.Unfortunately, a misunderstanding with star all-rounder Jadeja in the middle curtailed his promising debut innings, leading to a run-out by Mark Wood at the non-striker’s end. Sarfaraz’s innings added flair to a strong day for the hosts, even though it concluded with an unfortunate miscommunication.
Expressing remorse on Instagram, the all-rounder conveyed his disappointment about Sarfaraz’s run-out and proceeded to applaud the young cricketer for his commendable performance.
“Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call. Well played,” Jadeja wrote on Instagram story.

Untitled-11

Earlier, Sarfaraz was asked about the incident during the press conference following the day’s play in Rajkot, and the batter appeared unconcerned.
“There was a little miscommunication. This is part of the game. Sometimes there is a run-out, sometimes there is a run, and sometimes there is not. So all this goes on. He (Jadeja) said that there was a little miscommunication. And I said that it is okay. It happens. There is nothing big in it,” Sarfaraz said during a post-day press conference.
The 26-year-old thanked the all-rounder for assisting him through his debut. Sarfaraz was apprehensive in the first few balls of his innings, even top-edging a slog sweep. Sarfaraz claimed that Jadeja calmed his anxiety and advised him to play a lengthy innings.

“When I was batting with Jadeja, I told him to play while communicating with me. I like to play that way. He helped me out a lot and supported me. He helped me control my nerves and told me to spend as much time as possible on the crease to understand everything. That is what I did and I scored runs,” he added.
(With inputs from ANI)





