‘My wrong call’: Ravindra Jadeja admits to run-out blunder involving debutant Sarfaraz Khan | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Following a regrettable mix-up resulting in the run-out dismissal of debutant Sarfaraz Khan on Day 1 of the third Test against England, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged making the “wrong call.” Despite the miscommunication, Jadeja commended the debutant for his impressive innings.Sarfaraz’s diligent efforts materialised in a stylish 62 off 66 balls as he showcased his batting prowess at number six, promising a substantial score.Unfortunately, a misunderstanding with star all-rounder Jadeja in the middle curtailed his promising debut innings, leading to a run-out by Mark Wood at the non-striker’s end. Sarfaraz’s innings added flair to a strong day for the hosts, even though it concluded with an unfortunate miscommunication.Expressing remorse on Instagram, the all-rounder conveyed his disappointment about Sarfaraz’s run-out and proceeded to applaud the young cricketer for his commendable performance.“Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call. Well played,” Jadeja wrote on Instagram story.

Earlier, Sarfaraz was asked about the incident during the press conference following the day’s play in Rajkot, and the batter appeared unconcerned.

“There was a little miscommunication. This is part of the game. Sometimes there is a run-out, sometimes there is a run, and sometimes there is not. So all this goes on. He (Jadeja) said that there was a little miscommunication. And I said that it is okay. It happens. There is nothing big in it,” Sarfaraz said during a post-day press conference.

The 26-year-old thanked the all-rounder for assisting him through his debut. Sarfaraz was apprehensive in the first few balls of his innings, even top-edging a slog sweep. Sarfaraz claimed that Jadeja calmed his anxiety and advised him to play a lengthy innings.

“When I was batting with Jadeja, I told him to play while communicating with me. I like to play that way. He helped me out a lot and supported me. He helped me control my nerves and told me to spend as much time as possible on the crease to understand everything. That is what I did and I scored runs,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)