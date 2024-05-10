শুক্রবার , ১০ মে ২০২৪ | ২৭শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

NADA using expired kits: Bajrang Punia | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১০, ২০২৪ ৪:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
1715336404 photo



msid 110007534,imgsize 38720

NEW DELHI: On Friday, professional wrestler Bajrang Punia restated that he had not “refused” to give the National Anti-Doping Agency a sample of his urine for a doping test.
On April 23, NADA temporarily suspended Punia for reportedly refusing to give a sample of his urine when a dope-control inspector from NADA approached him following his fight on March 10 at the Sonepat selection trials for the Paris Olympics qualification competition.
Subsequently, the United World Wrestling (UWW) announced on Thursday that the bronze medallist from the Tokyo Olympics has been placed under a provisional ban that would last until the end of December of this year.
The UWW stated on Bajrang’s profile on its website: “Suspended for the following reason until Dec 31, 2024. Provisionally suspended by NADO IND for alleged ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation).”
The decision has jeopardised Punia’s bid to feature in the Paris Olympics this July.
Following the NADA suspension, Punia last Sunday tweeted that he had “never refused” to give his sample to NADA officials. Today again, the wrestler took to social media platform X to give a detailed explanation of the events that unfolded.
“This is to clarify that, I have at no stage refused to give my sample for doping control. On 10 March 2024, when I was approached by alleged doping control officials, I merely reminded them that the last two times they came to collect my sample, they had gotten expired kits once and on the other instance, they had approached me with a single testing kit as opposed to the three testing kits,” Punia wrote on X.

(With ANI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Air Arabia at Shah Amanat 10 05 2024
শাহ আমানতে যান্ত্রিক ত্রুটির কবলে এয়ার এরাবিয়ার ফ্লাইট
বাংলাদেশ
1715336404 photo
NADA using expired kits: Bajrang Punia | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 05 10t154336.987 2024 05 3b37b7beeafd51ecc9fd742dbc22d962
Ralph Ineson Set To Play ‘World Devouring Cosmic Villain’ In The Fantastic Four
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
banglalink
স্যামসাং ফোন কিনলে বাংলালিংকের ইন্টারনেট ফ্রি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20231118 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইলে স্বেচ্ছাসেবী তরুণদের সংগঠন দশমিকের ৪র্থ প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

 1708348513 photo

End of an Era: Five domestic stalwarts bid adieu to illustrious Ranji careers |

 sidharth malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Takes a Walk At The Beach, Nostalgic Fans Say ‘Munda Kukkad Kamaal Ka’

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun 03.08.2023

হঠাৎ আঘাত পেলে কী করবেন

 1640493127 photo

With 3 new teams, I-League set to sail again | Football News

 police trafic

ট্রাফিক বিভাগ নিয়ে প্রশ্ন তোলার পর মেয়রের কাছে ৫ পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা

 1648340673 photo

Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying | Racing News

 240458669 6349897918361441 5962029088574604004 n

উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পগুলোর চলমান অগ্রগতি দেখার জন্য চাঁদপুরে যাচ্ছেন পরিকল্পনা প্রতিমন্ত্রী ড. শামসুল আলম

 14 Dol Parliamentary Seat 14 12 2023

সমঝোতায় ১৪ দলের শরিকদের আসন কমে অর্ধেক

 wm hasan mahmud

বিএনপির অপরাজনীতি বন্ধ হওয়া প্রয়োজন: তথ্যমন্ত্রী