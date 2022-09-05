Nagarjuna Returns as Host with 21 New Contestants, Ranbir-Alia as Guests

Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its sixth season, which kicked off tonight. The show is being hosted by Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna for the fourth season in a row. The creators of the show are doing everything they can to keep viewers interested and involved. The Telugu star teased the audience and shared the link to the reality TV show’s grand promo on his social media handle, before the launch.

The three-hour long premiere episode had some special guests, including Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who came to promote their film Brahmastra, of which Nagarjuna is also a part. Ranbir gave a cute and sweet Telugu speech, promising to speak in fluent Telugu by the release of part 2. Nagarjuna was all praises for them and wanted Ranbir to dub in Telugu next time.

This season of Bigg Boss was expected to have an interesting line-up of contestants that includes TV celebs and social media influencers as well. Unlike the previous seasons, season 6 will also feature commoner contestants as well.

The first contestant Keerthi Bhat revealed her emotional back story as how she lost her entire family in a road accident. The host Nagarjuna welcomed Sudeepa, the next contestant, who stepped into the show with an audio visual, revealing her cute love story.

The next one to enter the house was Srihan, a noted actor and social media influencer based in Hyderabad. Shrihan appeared in the 2015 short film ‘Chari Lover of Sravani’ with his now fiancee Siri Hanmanth. Other contestants included, Chanti, Sri Satya, Geethu Royal, Abhinaya Sri, Baladitya and Adi Reddy, the commoner contestant of the season.

