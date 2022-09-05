সোমবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খবর
  6. খেলাধুলা
  7. জাতীয়
  8. জাতীয় পার্টি-জেপি
  9. জেপি
  10. টপ নিউজ
  11. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  12. ধর্ম
  13. নানা কাজের কাজী ক্যাস্টর অয়েল
  14. নারী ও শিশু
  15. নির্বাচন
  /  বিনোদন

Nagarjuna Returns as Host with 21 New Contestants, Ranbir-Alia as Guests

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ৬:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nagarjuna 1


Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its sixth season, which kicked off tonight. The show is being hosted by Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna for the fourth season in a row. The creators of the show are doing everything they can to keep viewers interested and involved. The Telugu star teased the audience and shared the link to the reality TV show’s grand promo on his social media handle, before the launch.

The three-hour long premiere episode had some special guests, including Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who came to promote their film Brahmastra, of which Nagarjuna is also a part. Ranbir gave a cute and sweet Telugu speech, promising to speak in fluent Telugu by the release of part 2. Nagarjuna was all praises for them and wanted Ranbir to dub in Telugu next time.

This season of Bigg Boss was expected to have an interesting line-up of contestants that includes TV celebs and social media influencers as well. Unlike the previous seasons, season 6 will also feature commoner contestants as well.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The first contestant Keerthi Bhat revealed her emotional back story as how she lost her entire family in a road accident. The host Nagarjuna welcomed Sudeepa, the next contestant, who stepped into the show with an audio visual, revealing her cute love story.

The next one to enter the house was Srihan, a noted actor and social media influencer based in Hyderabad. Shrihan appeared in the 2015 short film ‘Chari Lover of Sravani’ with his now fiancee Siri Hanmanth. Other contestants included, Chanti, Sri Satya, Geethu Royal, Abhinaya Sri, Baladitya and Adi Reddy, the commoner contestant of the season.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20220905 WA0020
রাইস মিলে তিন শ্রমিক নিহতের তদন্ত কমিটি গঠন পরিবার প্রতি ২০ হাজার টাকা করে প্রদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20220905 WA0017
শিহাব হত্যা মামলায় : আত্মসমর্পণকারী চার আসামির তিনদিন করে রিমান্ড মঞ্জুর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20220905 WA0011
টাঙ্গাইলে অপহরণকারী চক্রের সাত সদস্য আটক, অপহৃতকে উদ্ধার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Fakhrul 5 September 2022 800x416
‘প্রধানমন্ত্রী আগে ঘুরে আসুক, পরে কমেন্ট’
শেখ হাসিনা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022 800x416
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - প্রযুক্তি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - প্রযুক্তি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
whatsapp 6

আজই WhatsApp বদলে ফেলুন সেই সেটিংস, অপছন্দের গ্রুপে যুক্ত করতে পারবে না কেউ

 covid omicron variant 8

Covid-19 Can Cause Severe Damage To Kidneys

 United finance 1

রোববার ইউনাইটেড ফাইন্যান্সের লেনদেন স্থগিত – Corporate Sangbad

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 futontown 46165

西川 ムアツ布団専用/セミダブル 厚さ90mm用/日本製/ムアツの替側 三つ折れ用200cm用セミダブル ふとんタウン 西川など寝具専門店 – 通販

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 tanomail 6322594

প্যাসিফিক ডেনিমসের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা

 Untitled 1 3

আইএফসি-ব্র্যাক ব্যাংকের অংশীদারিত্বে দেশে প্রথম হাউজিং বন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 mi cement

এমআই সিমেন্ট মুন্সীগঞ্জে নতুন ইউনিট স্থাপন করবে – Corporate Sangbad

 wm saiful haque 750x563 1

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর প্রতি আহ্বান— রামপাল প্রকল্প বন্ধের ঘোষণা দিন

 wm 5G Starts in Bangladesh 12 12 2021

ফাইভজি’র যুগে বাংলাদেশ

 wm liones1

চিড়িয়াখানার নিরাপত্তারক্ষীকে মেরে সঙ্গী নিয়ে পালাল সিংহ