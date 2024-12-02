‘Nah nah, I’m …’: Mitchell Marsh on his availability for pink-ball Test | Cricket News

Mitchell Marsh. (Cricket Australia Photo)

NEW DELHI: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh addressed questions about his availability for the upcoming pink-ball Test , downplaying speculation with a touch of humour.

Marsh experienced soreness after bowling 19.3 overs in the Perth Test, where Australia suffered a 295-run defeat to India.

With the pink-ball Test posing unique challenges, Marsh’s fitness and form will be crucial as Australia seek to bounce back from their defeat in the series opener.

“The body’s all good, yep. Nah nah, I’m good to go. Yep, I’ll be there,” said Marsh in a conversation with Channel Nine after arriving in Adelaide.

Since his return to the Test team with a century at Leeds during last year’s Ashes, Marsh has scored 803 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 44.61.

As a result, Australia included uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster in the squad as cover for Marsh. Webster was seen practicing alongside Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Alex Carey at the Adelaide Oval nets.

Should Marsh retain his position in the playing eleven for the Adelaide Test, Australia will need to choose between Webster and Scott Boland as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Australia boast an impressive record at Adelaide, having won their last five Tests there, with their most recent defeat occurring against India in 2018/19. Additionally, they maintain a perfect record of seven victories in seven day-night Tests at this venue.

However, Australia’s unblemished record in day-night Tests came to an end in January 2024 at Brisbane, where West Indies secured an eight-run victory, breaking Australia’s streak of 11 consecutive wins in this format.

India, meanwhile, hold a strong record in day-night Tests, winning three out of their four matches. Their most recent day-night Test resulted in a victory against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in March 2022. Their sole defeat in this format came against Australia at Adelaide Oval in December 2020, where Hazlewood’s remarkable figures of 5-8 dismissed India for 36 in their second innings.



