বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৪ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৯, ২০২২ ৫:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
1664450511 photo


NEW DELHI: The National Games are back after a gap of six years and the 36th edition of the sporting extravaganza which is already underway in Gujarat, will on Thursday be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a glittering opening ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir Complex in Gandhinagar.
Olympics weightlifting silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be one of the star attractions at the Games with 6 cities — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar hosting the multi-sporting event.
In the previous edition of the National Games that took place back in 2015 in Kerala, Services (91 gold, 33 silver and 35 bronze) finished at the top position with 159 medals and were followed by hosts Kerala and Haryana.

This time, around 8,000 athletes are taking part in 36 sporting disciplines with the cycling (track) event to take place in New Delhi.
Mallakhamba and Yogasana have also been included this year to promote the country’s sporting heritage.
Here is the complete schedule of the National Games 2022.
Archery: September 30 to October 6 in Ahmedabad
Kho-Kho: September 30 to October 4 in Ahmedabad
Mallakhambh: October 7 to 11 in Ahmedabad

Rugby 7s: September 28 to 30 in Ahmedabad
Football (men): October 2 to 11 in Ahmedabad
Football (women): October 1 to 10 in Ahmedabad
Kabaddi: September 26 to October 1 in Ahmedabad
Yogasana: October 6 to 11 in Ahmedabad

Rowing: September 30 to October 3 in Ahmedabad
Canoeing: October 10 and 11 in Ahmedabad
RS-Skateboarding: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad
RS-Inline Skating: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad
RS-Speed Skating: September 30 to October 2 in Ahmedabad
RS-Artistic Skating: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad
Tennis: September 29 to October 5 in Ahmedabad
Soft Tennis: October 7 to 11 in Ahmedabad
Lawn Bowl: September 26 to October 3 in Ahmedabad
Golf: October 6 to 9 in Ahmedabad
Shooting (Shotgun): September 30 to October 7 in Ahmedabad
Shooting: September 29 to October 3 in Ahmedabad
Cycling (Road): October 8 and 9 in Gandhinagar
Weightlifting: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar
Judo: October 7 to 11 in Gandhinagar
Fencing: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar
Wushu: October 8 to 11 in Gandhinagar
Boxing: October 5 to 12 in Gandhinagar
Wrestling: September 30 to October 2 in Gandhinagar
Triathlon: September 30 to October 2 in Gandhinagar
Squash: October 1 to 5 in Gandhinagar
Athletics: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar
Softball: October 7 to 11 in Gandhinagar
Beach Handball: September 30 to October 4 in Surat
Beach Volleyball: October 6 to 9 in Surat
Table Tennis: September 20 to 24 in Surat (Completed)
Badminton: October 1 to 6 in Surat
Gymnastics: September 30 to October 4 in Vadodara
Handball: October 7 to 12 in Vadodara
Aquatics: October 2 to 8 in Rajkot
Hockey: October 2 to 9 in Rajkot
Netball: September 26 to 30 in Bhavnagar
Basketball 3×3: October 1 to 3 in Bhavnagar
Basketball 5×5: October 1 to 6 in Bhavnagar
Volleyball: October 8 to 12 in Bhavnagar
Cycling (Track): October 1 to 4 in New Delhi





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Bir 3
বীর চট্টলায় বীরের বেশে সাফজয়ী ৫ বীরকন্যা
বাংলাদেশ
1664450511 photo
National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 12 18
পুজোর ভিড়ে ঠাকুর দেখার পাশাপাশি করোনা রুখতে সঙ্গে থাক জল নেতির অভ্যাস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
asdjashd
Vikram Vedha Directors Pushkar-Gayathri Reveal How The Film Isn’t Copy Its Original Tamil Version
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - লাইফ স্টাইল

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - লাইফ স্টাইল

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 15 7

Twitter: ট্যুইটার নিয়ে আসতে চলেছে তাদের নতুন ফিচার ডিরেক্ট মেসেজ, জেনে নিন এক ঝলকে!

 mouri

একজন সফল উদ্যোক্তা মৌরী ও তার ” পুতুলার ” পথচলা

 ranveer

Ranveer Singh Starts Shooting for His Television Debut ‘The Big Picture’, Snapped Outside the Studio

 allu arjun 2

Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Issues Clarification After Fans Get Severely Injured at Meet-and-greet Event

 1627039882 backpain

Study Says Prolonged Sitting As bad As Smoking A Cigarette Pack Daily

 IMG 20220312 WA0012

চাঁদপুর কচুয়ায় মর্মান্তিক সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নারী ইউপি সদস্যের মৃত্যু

 wm Jubo League CTG 28 May 2022

সম্মেলন শেষ, কমিটি পায়নি চট্টগ্রাম দক্ষিণ যুবলীগ

 beximco 1

সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad

 tjrs 5

দেশের এই ৫ শহরে সমকামী-রূপান্তরকামীরা সবচেয়ে স্বাধীন ভাবে থাকেন! কলকাতা কি আছে তালিকায়? – News18 Bangla

 wm hejbullah

এবার পাল্টা রকেট হামলা হিজবুল্লাহর