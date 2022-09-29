National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates | More sports News

Olympics weightlifting silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be one of the star attractions at the Games with 6 cities — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar hosting the multi-sporting event.
In the previous edition of the National Games that took place back in 2015 in Kerala, Services (91 gold, 33 silver and 35 bronze) finished at the top position with 159 medals and were followed by hosts Kerala and Haryana.
Just a few hours left for the ‘Grand Opening Ceremony’ of the #36thNationalGamesHere’s some behind the scene glim… https://t.co/piipOZEmo9
— National Games Gujarat (@Nat_Games_Guj) 1664442536000
This time, around 8,000 athletes are taking part in 36 sporting disciplines with the cycling (track) event to take place in New Delhi.
Mallakhamba and Yogasana have also been included this year to promote the country’s sporting heritage.
Here is the complete schedule of the National Games 2022.
Archery: September 30 to October 6 in Ahmedabad
Kho-Kho: September 30 to October 4 in Ahmedabad
Mallakhambh: October 7 to 11 in Ahmedabad
Shooting Day!!India’s badminton ace PV Sindhu, shooting star Gagan Narang and top athlete Anju Bobby George at th… https://t.co/Qwr6lyIdWm
— National Games Gujarat (@Nat_Games_Guj) 1664446478000
Rugby 7s: September 28 to 30 in Ahmedabad
Football (men): October 2 to 11 in Ahmedabad
Football (women): October 1 to 10 in Ahmedabad
Kabaddi: September 26 to October 1 in Ahmedabad
Yogasana: October 6 to 11 in Ahmedabad
CWG Gold Medalist, Nayanmoni Saikia is excited about the #LawnBowls events at the #36thNationalGames. #Assam… https://t.co/4raUUtlSev
— National Games Gujarat (@Nat_Games_Guj) 1664437524000
Rowing: September 30 to October 3 in Ahmedabad
Canoeing: October 10 and 11 in Ahmedabad
RS-Skateboarding: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad
RS-Inline Skating: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad
RS-Speed Skating: September 30 to October 2 in Ahmedabad
RS-Artistic Skating: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad
Tennis: September 29 to October 5 in Ahmedabad
Soft Tennis: October 7 to 11 in Ahmedabad
Lawn Bowl: September 26 to October 3 in Ahmedabad
Golf: October 6 to 9 in Ahmedabad
Shooting (Shotgun): September 30 to October 7 in Ahmedabad
Shooting: September 29 to October 3 in Ahmedabad
Cycling (Road): October 8 and 9 in Gandhinagar
Weightlifting: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar
Judo: October 7 to 11 in Gandhinagar
Fencing: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar
Wushu: October 8 to 11 in Gandhinagar
Boxing: October 5 to 12 in Gandhinagar
Wrestling: September 30 to October 2 in Gandhinagar
Triathlon: September 30 to October 2 in Gandhinagar
Squash: October 1 to 5 in Gandhinagar
Athletics: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar
Softball: October 7 to 11 in Gandhinagar
Beach Handball: September 30 to October 4 in Surat
Beach Volleyball: October 6 to 9 in Surat
Table Tennis: September 20 to 24 in Surat (Completed)
Badminton: October 1 to 6 in Surat
Gymnastics: September 30 to October 4 in Vadodara
Handball: October 7 to 12 in Vadodara
Aquatics: October 2 to 8 in Rajkot
Hockey: October 2 to 9 in Rajkot
Netball: September 26 to 30 in Bhavnagar
Basketball 3×3: October 1 to 3 in Bhavnagar
Basketball 5×5: October 1 to 6 in Bhavnagar
Volleyball: October 8 to 12 in Bhavnagar
Cycling (Track): October 1 to 4 in New Delhi