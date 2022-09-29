National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates | More sports News

Just a few hours left for the ‘Grand Opening Ceremony’ of the #36thNationalGamesHere’s some behind the scene glim… https://t.co/piipOZEmo9 — National Games Gujarat (@Nat_Games_Guj) 1664442536000

NEW DELHI: The National Games are back after a gap of six years and the 36th edition of the sporting extravaganza which is already underway in Gujarat, will on Thursday be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a glittering opening ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir Complex in Gandhinagar.Olympics weightlifting silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be one of the star attractions at the Games with 6 cities — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar hosting the multi-sporting event.In the previous edition of the National Games that took place back in 2015 in Kerala, Services (91 gold, 33 silver and 35 bronze) finished at the top position with 159 medals and were followed by hosts Kerala and Haryana.

This time, around 8,000 athletes are taking part in 36 sporting disciplines with the cycling (track) event to take place in New Delhi.

Mallakhamba and Yogasana have also been included this year to promote the country’s sporting heritage.

Here is the complete schedule of the National Games 2022.

Archery: September 30 to October 6 in Ahmedabad

Kho-Kho: September 30 to October 4 in Ahmedabad

Mallakhambh: October 7 to 11 in Ahmedabad

Rugby 7s: September 28 to 30 in Ahmedabad

Football (men): October 2 to 11 in Ahmedabad

Football (women): October 1 to 10 in Ahmedabad

Kabaddi: September 26 to October 1 in Ahmedabad

Yogasana: October 6 to 11 in Ahmedabad

Rowing: September 30 to October 3 in Ahmedabad

Canoeing: October 10 and 11 in Ahmedabad

RS-Skateboarding: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad

RS-Inline Skating: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad

RS-Speed Skating: September 30 to October 2 in Ahmedabad

RS-Artistic Skating: September 30 and October 1 in Ahmedabad

Tennis: September 29 to October 5 in Ahmedabad

Soft Tennis: October 7 to 11 in Ahmedabad

Lawn Bowl: September 26 to October 3 in Ahmedabad

Golf: October 6 to 9 in Ahmedabad

Shooting (Shotgun): September 30 to October 7 in Ahmedabad

Shooting: September 29 to October 3 in Ahmedabad

Cycling (Road): October 8 and 9 in Gandhinagar

Weightlifting: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar

Judo: October 7 to 11 in Gandhinagar

Fencing: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar

Wushu: October 8 to 11 in Gandhinagar

Boxing: October 5 to 12 in Gandhinagar

Wrestling: September 30 to October 2 in Gandhinagar

Triathlon: September 30 to October 2 in Gandhinagar

Squash: October 1 to 5 in Gandhinagar

Athletics: September 30 to October 4 in Gandhinagar

Softball: October 7 to 11 in Gandhinagar

Beach Handball: September 30 to October 4 in Surat

Beach Volleyball: October 6 to 9 in Surat

Table Tennis: September 20 to 24 in Surat (Completed)

Badminton: October 1 to 6 in Surat

Gymnastics: September 30 to October 4 in Vadodara

Handball: October 7 to 12 in Vadodara

Aquatics: October 2 to 8 in Rajkot

Hockey: October 2 to 9 in Rajkot

Netball: September 26 to 30 in Bhavnagar

Basketball 3×3: October 1 to 3 in Bhavnagar

Basketball 5×5: October 1 to 6 in Bhavnagar

Volleyball: October 8 to 12 in Bhavnagar

Cycling (Track): October 1 to 4 in New Delhi