রবিবার , ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১২ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Naveen Paliwal Takes Charge as AAP President in Rajasthan

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৬, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
naveen paliwal1111


Newly appointed president of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan Naveen Paliwal. (Image: AAP/twitter)

Newly appointed president of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan Naveen Paliwal. (Image: AAP/twitter)

Newly appointed president of AAP in Rajasthan Paliwal said the party will contest the assembly elections with all its might and on coming to power, will provide the people of the state all the facilities that are enjoyed by the public in Punjab and Delhi

Newly appointed president of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan Naveen Paliwal Saturday said the party is fighting a battle to change the system and save democracy.

He said AAP will contest the assembly elections with all its might and on coming to power, will provide the people of the state all the facilities that are enjoyed by the public in Punjab and Delhi.

Paliwal was talking to reporters after taking over as the state president of AAP. He expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him the responsibility.

Rajasthan election in-charge of AAP Vinay Mishra said the party will fight the elections on the issues of education, health, water, electricity, women’s safety, welfare of the unemployed and farmers, and will defeat both the Congress and the BJP.

He said only Arvind Kejriwal can fight against Narendra Modi to save democracy.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



