NBA: Milwaukee Bucks beat Boston Celtics to extend winning run to 11 games | NBA News

বুধবার , ১৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks beat Boston Celtics to extend winning run to 11 games

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৫, ২০২৩
Jrue Holiday‘s led the charge for Milwaukee Bucks with 40 points in their home win over Boston Celtics, which took their winning run to 11 games.
Holiday made eight 3-pointers in his team’s 131-125 win in overtime on Tuesday.
The Bucks took the lead for good when Holiday made a 3-pointer for a 127-125 edge with 25 seconds left in the extra session. Following a Boston turnover, Giannis Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to seal the win, and he capped the scoring with a dunk.
Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks, whose longest winning streak was 20 games, set during the 1970-71 season.
The Celtics played without four starters: Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Al Horford (knee). Boston cobbled together a starting lineup that featured Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin.
The Celtics led 107-103 with 6:05 to play in regulation, but Milwaukee rattled off the next 10 points to go up by six with 3:51 left.
Boston trailed 116-113 following two Holiday free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, but Hauser sank a 3-pointer that tied the game with three seconds on the clock. The contest went to overtime after Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton missed a jump shot at the buzzer.
White led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 assists. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 26 points, and Muscala finished with 18. Muscala was playing in his third game with Boston since being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Bucks finished the game with a 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.
Boston led 35-27 after one quarter but trailed 64-63 at halftime. The Celtics had a 95-90 advantage after three quarters.
The defeat also brought an end to the four-match winning run for the Celtics.
