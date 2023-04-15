NBA Playoffs: Complete line-up | NBA News

The NBA play-in tournament concluded on Friday. Here’s the line-up of the first-round draw, all of which will be best-of-seven series. The seedings are mentioned in brackets.
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs Miami Heat (8)
Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs New York Knicks (5)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs Brooklyn Nets (6)
Boston Celtics (2) vs Atlanta Hawks (7)
Western Conference
Denver Nuggets (1) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (8)
Phoenix Suns (4) vs Los Angeles Clippers (5)
Sacramento Kings (3) vs Golden State Warriors (6)
Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (7)
(With agency inputs)