শনিবার , ৬ মে ২০২৩ | ২৩শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Neeraj Chopra begins Diamond League title defence with win in Doha | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৬, ২০২৩ ৪:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra kicked off his new season in an emphatic manner by winning the opening leg of the Diamond League with a world leading and fourth career-best effort in Doha on Friday.
Chopra could not have asked for a better start for his Diamond League title defence as he registered a distance of 88.67m to beat the star-studded field and began his season in style.

The 25-year-old Chopra had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland in September last year.
Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, which was his fourth career-best effort to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club.
He had finished fourth in his first appearance in Doha in 2018.

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra’s best mark with a second round throw of 88.63m, four centimeter short of the Indian’s effort.
Vadlejch had also won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters, who had won the event here last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.
Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, could not sustain the tempo of his first attempt as he could only send the spear to 86.04m and then to 85.47m before fouling his throw in the fourth. He managed 84.37m and 85.62m in his fifth and sixth attempts.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

