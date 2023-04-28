শুক্রবার , ২৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Neeraj Chopra comes out to support protesting wrestlers | More sports News

এপ্রিল ২৮, ২০২৩
After the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, labeled the ongoing protest by India’s top wrestlers as “indiscipline”, the athletes protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar received a shot in the arm on Friday as the Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra called for “quick action to ensure justice”.
WRESTLERS’ PROTEST: LIVE UPDATES
Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after the IOA chief came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes’ commission to lodge their complaints against the deposed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Ace javelin thrower Chopra, who scripted history by winning India’s first ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said “it hurts” to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.

He tweeted: “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.
“This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”

The wrestlers have returned to protest, after they called it off earlier this year in January with the authorities promising that action will be taken after a thorough probe by the Oversight Committee into their allegations of sexual harassment by the deposed WFI president.
(With agency inputs)





