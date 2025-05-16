Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra leads four-member Indian team

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world javelin champion and Olympic gold medallist, will spearhead a record four-member Indian team at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, set for today at Qatar Sports Club.

The event marks Chopra’s second competitive outing this year after his season-opening win at the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa, where he threw 84.52m. Chopra, who narrowly lost last year’s Doha leg by one centimetre to Grenada’s Anderson Peters, will aim to reclaim the title and possibly break the elusive 90-meter barrier — his personal best remains 89.94m.

Joining Chopra in the men’s javelin will be Kishore Jena, the Hangzhou 2023 silver medallist. Jena will look to improve upon his ninth-place finish in his Diamond League debut in Doha last year.

In the track events, national record holder Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, aiming to better her 16th-place Diamond League debut in Eugene. Making his Diamond League debut is Gulveer Singh, India’s 5000m national record holder (13:11.82), who enters the men’s 5000m field.

This marks India’s largest-ever participation in a single Diamond League meet, showcasing the country’s growing presence on the global athletics stage across both field and track events.