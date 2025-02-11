Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Neeraj Chopra to begin season in May at Doha Diamond League

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৫ ৮:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Neeraj Chopra to begin season in May at Doha Diamond League | More sports News

NEW DELHI: With 2025 promising a busy year for track and field, headlined by September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, javelin ace Neeraj Chopra, it is learnt, will commence his season at the Doha Diamond League (DL) on May 16.
According to Indian athletics’ chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj is expected to feature in the Doha meet, which will mark the two-time Olympic and World Championships medallist’s first competitive outing in the upcoming athletics season.
He will then proceed to other DL events lined up in different parts of Europe in July-August.
“Neeraj is already preparing for the opener with his coach (Czech javelin legend Jan Zelezny),” Nair said.
Doha is third on the list of a total 14 DL meets this season that commences on April 26 in China’s Xiamen before culminating with the Diamond League Final in Zurich on August 27 and 28.
Before the Tokyo Worlds, Neeraj is expected to feature in DL events in Rome, Stockholm, Paris, Eugene, Monaco, Lausanne and Brussels, provided he remains injury-free.
The 26-year-old from Panipat has been training with Zelezny in his South African base in Potchefstroom, where has been undergoing off-season training. Potchefstroom has been a familiar hub for Neeraj, where he prepared for both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.
According to those in the know, Zelezny has specifically focused on refining Neeraj’s throwing technique, his run-up sequence and planning his season’s calendar in preparation for the Worlds, where he will be defending his title.
During the season, Neeraj will also be looking to breach the elusive 90m-mark, with his personal best being 89.94m, which he achieved at the Stockholm DL in 2022.
Under Železný’s guidance, Neeraj is eager to deepen his technical mastery and build on the successes that have defined his career.





Source link

