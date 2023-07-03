Netherlands beat Oman to keep World Cup hopes alive

NEW DELHI: Vikramjit Singh smashed a maiden ODI hundred as Netherlands beat Oman by 74 runs (DLS) in the rain-marred game to keep their bid to qualify for the Cricket World Cup alive in Harare on Monday.The Dutch needed to win to stay in contention for a place at the tournament in India later this year and Vikramjit rose to the occasion, firing 109-ball 110.Wesley Barresi also smashed 65-ball 97 as Netherlands rack up 362-7 in 48 overs after being put in to bat first.In reply, Oman never looked likely to complete the run chase despite 105 not out from Ayaan Khan, finishing on 246 for 6 after 44 overs when play was ended due to bad light.The 74-run win via DLS method also boosted their Netherlands net run-rate, who are looking for a first World Cup berth since 2011.The top two teams in the Super Six table reach the World Cup, with one place still on offer after Sri Lanka qualified by beating Zimbabwe on Sunday.Hosts Zimbabwe could clinch the second spot with victory over Scotland on Tuesday, but if the Scots win that match, it would all but set up a winner-takes all clash between Scotland and the Netherlands on Thursday.“Obviously some results that have to go our way. We cannot do anything about it. We will prepare for our next game,” said Dutch captain Scott Edwards.The 10-team World Cup will take place from October 5-November 19.The Dutch made a solid start to their innings, trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka, until Max O’Dowd was bowled by Ayaan for 35.Barresi’s arrival quickened the scoring, as the 39-year-old smashed 10 fours and three sixes before falling just short of a hundred.Singh’s 110 came from 109 balls before he was dismissed by Mohammad Nadeem.“Amazing. I waited a long time for this, finally getting my maiden ODI hundred, feels unreal,” he said.Bas de Leede struck 39 off 19 balls and Saqib Zulfiqar 33 from 17 as the Netherlands posted a massive total.Oman, who have yet to post a Super Six win, slipped to 78-3 in reply before Ayaan’s resistance.He ended not out from just 92 balls but a strong Dutch bowling display was epitomised by spinner Aryan Dutt’s figures of 3-31 from 10 overs.

Oman will complete their campaign against fellow eliminated side the West Indies on Wednesday.

(With inputs from AFP)