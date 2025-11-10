‘Never celebrate a loss’: Gautam Gambhir reveals Team India’s mindset ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the mindset driving the current Indian team, emphasising accountability, honesty, and a results-driven approach as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, to be hosted at home.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!After India’s T20 series win over Australia and ahead of their upcoming home assignment against South Africa, the BCCI released a teaser of an exclusive interview with Gambhir. The former opener provided rare insights into the philosophy shaping Team India’s approach under his leadership.

Andy Bichel Interview | Why the former Australia cricketer compared Virat Kohli with Ricky Ponting

In the video, Gambhir made it clear that he values resilience and learning over excuses, underscoring his intolerance toward complacency.“As a nation and we as individuals should never, never celebrate a series loss,” he said emphatically in the teaser.The remark, resonating strongly with fans online, reflects Gambhir’s reputation as a no-nonsense leader who demands full commitment and accountability.

Poll Do you agree with Gautam Gambhir’s approach of accountability for the Indian team?

On the subject of player development and leadership, Gambhir said he believes in testing individuals under pressure to bring out their best, citing Shubman Gill’s appointment as Test captain as an example of his philosophy.“Throw guys in deep sea, as simple as it can get. We did the same with Shubman Gill as well when he was appointed as a Test captain,” he noted.Gambhir also highlighted the culture of openness and honesty that he and his staff have worked to build within the Indian setup.“It has been a very transparent dressing room. It has been a very honest dressing room and that is something how we want this dressing room to be like,” he explained.Looking ahead to the 2026 T20 World Cup, Gambhir admitted that the team is still a work in progress but confident of peaking at the right time.“I think we still aren’t where we want to be, come the T20 World Cup. So hopefully you guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be,” he said.With his trademark intensity and clear vision, Gambhir’s message sets the tone for India’s next phase — a blend of discipline, accountability, and hunger to win.