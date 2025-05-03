New Record! Virat Kohli reaches historic milestone, becomes the first-ever player to… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli has continued to redefine excellence in the IPL, reaching yet another historic milestone by becoming the first-ever player to hit 300 sixes for a single franchise.

Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the inception of the league, Kohli has etched his name even deeper into the tournament’s history books.

In the match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, Kohli smashed 62 runs off just 33 balls, including five fours and five towering sixes, before falling to Sam Curran.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

The dismissal came from an attempted upper-cut that landed straight into the hands of Khaleel Ahmed at backward point.

Despite the soft dismissal, Kohli’s incredible form was once again on full display.

This knock also made Kohli the orange cap holder, having scored 505 runs in 11 matches so far this season.

With seven 50-plus scores in just 11 innings, his consistency has been unmatched.

He now holds the record for most IPL seasons with 500+ runs (8), surpassing David Warner’s seven.

Notably, Kohli has equalled his own record for most consecutive 50-plus scores for RCB in a single IPL season — four, a feat he previously achieved in 2016.

His recent form includes scores of 62* (today), 51, 70, 73*, 1, and 62* in his last six outings.

Adding to his legacy, the batting maestro also became the player with the most 50+ scores against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history — 10, overtaking Dhawan, Warner, and Rohit Sharma, all tied at nine.