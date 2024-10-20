New Zealand clinch maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title with 32-run victory over South Africa | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: New Zealand delivered a magnificent performance to defeat South Africa by 32 runs and secure their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup championship in Dubai on Sunday.

The victory capped off a momentous day for New Zealand cricket, as the men’s team also achieved their first Test win in India in 36 years earlier in the day.

Despite being put into bat by South Africa, who were appearing in their second consecutive final, the New Zealand team, led by Sophie Devine , excelled under pressure and posted an impressive total of 158 for five on a pitch that had been favoring low scores throughout the tournament.

Amelia Kerr contributed a vital 43 off 38 balls, while Brooke Halliday’s impactful 38 off 28 balls propelled New Zealand past the 150-run mark.

In response, South Africa’s opening pair, led by skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33 off 27), took their team to 47 for no loss in the powerplay.

However, the New Zealand bowlers managed to restrict the opposition’s scoring rate, and South Africa ultimately finished with 126 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Kerr shone with her leg-spin, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in her four-over spell.

New Zealand’s success in the tournament was a remarkable turnaround, considering they had entered the competition on the back of 10 consecutive losses.

Throughout the tournament, they consistently demonstrated the best bowling unit by a considerable margin, and in the final, they elevated their batting performance to secure the championship.

South Africa’s chances of victory diminished significantly after the loss of their determined captain Wolvaardt in the 10th over.

Kerr claimed the crucial wicket as Wolvaardt, attempting to increase the scoring rate, found Suzie Bates at cover.

The dismissal of Anneke Bosch, the semifinal hero, just five balls later, further solidified New Zealand’s advantage. Faced with mounting pressure from the New Zealand bowlers, South Africa’s inexperienced middle-order struggled to mount a successful chase.