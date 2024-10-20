রবিবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

New Zealand clinch maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title with 32-run victory over South Africa | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
New Zealand clinch maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title with 32-run victory over South Africa | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: New Zealand delivered a magnificent performance to defeat South Africa by 32 runs and secure their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup championship in Dubai on Sunday.
The victory capped off a momentous day for New Zealand cricket, as the men’s team also achieved their first Test win in India in 36 years earlier in the day.

Despite being put into bat by South Africa, who were appearing in their second consecutive final, the New Zealand team, led by Sophie Devine, excelled under pressure and posted an impressive total of 158 for five on a pitch that had been favoring low scores throughout the tournament.
Amelia Kerr contributed a vital 43 off 38 balls, while Brooke Halliday’s impactful 38 off 28 balls propelled New Zealand past the 150-run mark.

In response, South Africa’s opening pair, led by skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33 off 27), took their team to 47 for no loss in the powerplay.

However, the New Zealand bowlers managed to restrict the opposition’s scoring rate, and South Africa ultimately finished with 126 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.
Kerr shone with her leg-spin, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in her four-over spell.

New Zealand’s success in the tournament was a remarkable turnaround, considering they had entered the competition on the back of 10 consecutive losses.
Throughout the tournament, they consistently demonstrated the best bowling unit by a considerable margin, and in the final, they elevated their batting performance to secure the championship.

South Africa’s chances of victory diminished significantly after the loss of their determined captain Wolvaardt in the 10th over.

Kerr claimed the crucial wicket as Wolvaardt, attempting to increase the scoring rate, found Suzie Bates at cover.
The dismissal of Anneke Bosch, the semifinal hero, just five balls later, further solidified New Zealand’s advantage. Faced with mounting pressure from the New Zealand bowlers, South Africa’s inexperienced middle-order struggled to mount a successful chase.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বিজেপি থেকে ক্ষুব্ধ হয়ে তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসে যোগদান জন বারলার বোন মেরিনার
বিজেপি থেকে ক্ষুব্ধ হয়ে তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসে যোগদান জন বারলার বোন মেরিনার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বৃশ্চিকে বুধ শক্রের মহামিলনে শক্তিশালী রাজযোগের নির্মাণ হচ্ছে, ৫ রাশির জাতক-জাতিকাদের জীহনে অত্যন্ত বড়সড় প্রভাব আসতে চলেছে ৷ In Scorpio Budh and Shukra will make massive powerful Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog, five rajyog will make rich three zodiacs.
বৃশ্চিকে বুধ শক্রের মহামিলনে শক্তিশালী রাজযোগের নির্মাণ হচ্ছে, ৫ রাশির জাতক-জাতিকাদের জীহনে অত্যন্ত বড়সড় প্রভাব আসতে চলেছে ৷ In Scorpio Budh and Shukra will make massive powerful Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog, five rajyog will make rich three zodiacs.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সাগরে নিম্নচাপের হুঁশিয়ারি, কবে থেকে শুরু হতে পারে ঝড়ের তাণ্ডব? রইল আপডেট
সাগরে নিম্নচাপের হুঁশিয়ারি, কবে থেকে শুরু হতে পারে ঝড়ের তাণ্ডব? রইল আপডেট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
New Zealand clinch maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title with 32-run victory over South Africa | Cricket News
New Zealand clinch maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title with 32-run victory over South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আনোয়ারায় বিএনপির অবস্থান কর্মসূচি

আনোয়ারায় বিএনপির অবস্থান কর্মসূচি

 বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র প্রতিরক্ষা সংলাপ শুরু বুধবার

বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র প্রতিরক্ষা সংলাপ শুরু বুধবার

 প্রবাসী স্বামীর সাথে প্রতারণা, নগদ টাকা ও স্বর্ণালংকার আত্মসাৎ করে তালাক স্ত্রী হামিদা

প্রবাসী স্বামীর সাথে প্রতারণা, নগদ টাকা ও স্বর্ণালংকার আত্মসাৎ করে তালাক স্ত্রী হামিদা

 চট্টগ্রাম মেরিন একাডেমীতে বিশ্ব নৌ দিবস পালিত

চট্টগ্রাম মেরিন একাডেমীতে বিশ্ব নৌ দিবস পালিত

 বঙ্গবন্ধুর কারণেই আমরা কথা বলতে পারছি: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

বঙ্গবন্ধুর কারণেই আমরা কথা বলতে পারছি: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

 Rashami Desai Reveals How Umar Riaz Is Different From Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 15

Rashami Desai Reveals How Umar Riaz Is Different From Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 15

 Bombs Hurled as Violence Continues Over Nomination Filing for Panchayat Polls

Bombs Hurled as Violence Continues Over Nomination Filing for Panchayat Polls

 KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit, players Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer take part in Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata | Off the field News

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit, players Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer take part in Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata | Off the field News

 benefits of tubeless tyres. টিউবলেস টায়ারের সুবিধা কী কী – News18 Bangla

benefits of tubeless tyres. টিউবলেস টায়ারের সুবিধা কী কী – News18 Bangla

 আর্থিক ও প্রযুক্তিগত বিনিয়োগ পেল এসএমইভাই

আর্থিক ও প্রযুক্তিগত বিনিয়োগ পেল এসএমইভাই