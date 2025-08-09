New Zealand crush Zimbabwe by an innings & 359 runs – Where does it rank among the biggest wins in Test cricket? | Cricket News

New Zealand produced one of the most dominant performances in Test history, thrashing Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The match was wrapped up on the third day, leaving little doubt about the gulf between the two sides. Zak Foulkes, making his Test debut, was the star with the ball in Zimbabwe’s second innings. The 23-year-old seamer claimed five for 37, dismantling the home side for just 117. Only Nic Welch, who remained unbeaten on 47, offered any real resistance, but he found little support from the other end.

Biggest innings wins in Test cricket

Innings & 579 runs Eng vs Aus The Oval 1938Innings & 360 runs Aus vs SA Johannesburg 2002Innings & 359 runs NZ vs Zim Bulawayo 2025Innings & 336 runs WI vs Ind Kolkata 1958/59 The result stands as the third-biggest win by an innings in Test cricket. Only England’s innings-and-579-run demolition of Australia at The Oval in 1938 and Australia’s innings-and-360-run victory over South Africa in Johannesburg in 2002 have been larger. New Zealand’s previous biggest win – and Zimbabwe’s previous heaviest defeat – had been by an innings and 301 runs in Napier back in 2011.

New Zealand’s dominance began from the outset. After losing the toss, they bowled superbly in the first innings and then piled on the runs. Declaring overnight at 601 for three, they left Zimbabwe with an impossible task. Matt Henry struck in just the third ball of the day, dismissing Brian Bennett for his second duck of the match. From there, wickets tumbled quickly as Henry, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, and finally Foulkes tore through the line-up. Foulkes finished the match with nine wickets for 77 runs. Devon Conway, who scored a fluent 153, was named player of the match, while Henry’s remarkable 16 wickets in the series earned him the player of the series award. For Zimbabwe, it was their sixth straight defeat, four of those coming by an innings, underlining the scale of the rebuilding job ahead.