New Zealand edge West Indies to set up Women’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: New Zealand secured their spot in the Women’s T20 World Cup final with a thrilling eight-run victory over West Indies in Sharjah on Friday, despite the valiant efforts of Deandra Dottin.

Dottin’s impressive 4-22 limited the White Ferns to 128-9, but her powerful 33 from 22 balls, including three sixes, was not enough as West Indies fell short at 120-8.

New Zealand will face South Africa, who knocked out defending champions Australia on Thursday, in Sunday’s final at Dubai.

The Kiwis, who were runners-up in the first two tournaments in 2009 and 2010, had a promising start with Suzie Bates (26) and Georgia Plimmer (33) putting on 48 for the first wicket.

However, the innings stumbled as Dottin dismissed Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday (18), Maddy Green, and Rosemary Mair. Isabella Gaze’s late flourish of 20 from 14 balls gave the New Zealand bowlers a total to defend.

West Indies had a difficult start against precise bowling, and their chances seemed slim when captain Hayley Matthews was out for 15. Dottin’s explosive innings brought West Indies back into contention, but her dismissal left Afy Fletcher (17 not out) and Zaida James (14) to continue the battle.

New Zealand only secured the win in the final over of the match.

Eden Carson , the New Zealand off-spinner, was awarded Player of the Match for her impressive figures of 3-29 from four overs.