Nishant Dev: 'What's this scoring? Robbed of the medal…': Boxer Nishant Dev's quarter-final exit sparks scoring system debate at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

আগস্ট ৪, ২০২৪
NEW DELHI: Controversy has erupted at the Paris Olympics after Indian boxer Nishant Dev lost in the quarter-finals of the men’s 71 kg category. Despite appearing dominant in the first two rounds, Nishant was defeated by Mexico’s Marco Verde with a 4-1 decision, sparking concerns over the scoring system’s fairness.
The defeat led to an outcry from notable figures, including former Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.Both expressed their dissatisfaction with the judges’ decisions, questioning the transparency of the scoring system.

Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, took to social media to share his thoughts. He tweeted, “I don’t know what’s the scoring system, but I think very close fight..he played so well..koi na bhai #NishantDev.”

Randeep Hooda also voiced his concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Nishant had won it. What’s this scoring? Robbed of the medal but won hearts. Sad!! Many more to go chore!!”

In the quarter-final match, Nishant secured the first round convincingly. Despite this, the judges awarded the second round to Verde in a split decision of 3-2. The third round saw a unanimous decision from the judges, who all awarded Verde ten points, contributing to his overall victory.
Before this bout, Nishant had a significant win against Ecuador’s Jose Rodriguez, which he clinched by a split decision. His journey to the quarter-finals was marked by intense matches and demonstrated his skill and determination.
The controversial defeat has led to widespread discussions among fans and experts about the need for a review of the scoring system in Olympic boxing. Many are calling for increased transparency and accuracy to ensure fair outcomes for the athletes.
