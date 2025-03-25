Nitin Menon retained as only Indian in ICC elite panel of umpires | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council ( ICC ) has announced updates to its Elite Panel of Umpires , with Allahudien Paleker of South Africa and England’s Alex Wharf joining the prestigious group. Nitin Menon remains the only Indian umpire on the panel, reaffirming his status among the world’s best match officials.

Menon, ranked second behind Richard Illingworth, continues to hold his place despite changes to the lineup. Michael Gough and Joel Wilson have been replaced by the newly promoted Paleker and Wharf. ICC Chair Jay Shah extended his best wishes to the new entrants while appreciating the contributions of the outgoing umpires.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

“By definition, being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahuddien and Alex possess the temperament, experience, and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level,” Shah stated. “On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best for the upcoming season as well as for the future. We also sincerely thank Joel and Michael for their services over the years.”

Paleker, a former first-class cricketer, expressed gratitude for his promotion, crediting his mentors, colleagues, and family for their unwavering support.

‘You don’t get more pressure than playing for India’: Glenn Phillips on Shubman Gill

“This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. Being on this panel brings both pride and responsibility,” Paleker said. “My father, Jamalodien, was also an umpire and remains my inspiration.”

Wharf echoed similar sentiments, thanking the ICC and ECB for their guidance.

“I appreciate the support I’ve received over the years and look forward to this new chapter,” he said.

The 2025-26 Elite Panel features umpires from across the globe, with Menon continuing to represent India at the highest level of officiating.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires (2025-26)

Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England).



Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and IPL live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.