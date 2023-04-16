রবিবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen engage in heated exchange during MI-KKR clash | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১৬, ২০২৩ ৭:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
1681651866 photo


NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders‘ captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai IndiansHrithik Shokeen were involved in a heated exchange after the latter got rid of the former cheaply during the IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
The incident happened in the ninth over of their match when the MI bowler Shokeen had a go at Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who was on his way back to the dugout but stopped and turned around to angrily give some words back at the bowler.
IPL 2023 SCHEDULE | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE
Shokeen had Rana caught at long on by substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh, and immediately looked in the direction of the batter to say a few words. But as Rana turned back to respond to the young player’s charge at him, Mumbai Indians’ stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the senior most player in the game, Piyush Chawla, stepped in to diffuse the tension.

It must be noted that both Rana and Shokeen are teammates in the Delhi side in domestic cricket, but they are not on talking terms even in the dressing room. The flare-up that happened on Sunday afternoon was not one-off since these two players have had a history between them.

4
If Rana had an ordinary game with the bat, falling for five off 10 balls, Shokeen was a busy player on Sunday as after taking a sharp catch to dismiss the struggling N Jagadeesan early on off Cameron Green at cover point he returned with 4-0-34-2 while also accounting for KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
(With PTI inputs)





