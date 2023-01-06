শুক্রবার , ৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২২শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
No-ball in any format is a crime: Hardik Pandya | Cricket News

1672944979 photo


NEW DELHI: Having suffered a narrow two-run defeat in the first T20I, Sri Lanka fought back brilliantly to draw level in the series with 16-run victory over India in the second match on Thursday in Pune.
The reason behind India’s defeat largely belonged to the seven no-balls that the hosts bowled of which Sri Lanka took the maximum advantage to post a mammoth 206/6.
Of the seven no-balls, India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was making a comeback after being sidelined with an injury, had a terrible day in the office as he bowled five no-balls. The left-arm pacer bowled a hat-trick of no-balls in his first over that made him the first Indian bowler to own this unwanted record.
Speaking in the post match presentation, skipper Hardik Pandya clearly seemed unhappy over India’s lacklustre bowling performance. He also stated that bowling a no-ball in any format is a crime without blaming Arshdeep.
“For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or to be too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime,” Hardik said.
“We made some basic errors, which we shouldn’t be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, The learning for us is we should be focussing on what we can control. You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics, he added.
After being reduced to 57/5 in a huge chase of 207, Axar Patel (65 off 31) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) reignited Indian hopes with their 91-run stand but Sri Lanka eventually secured the win and levelled the series 1-1.





