No BCCI pressure behind Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that Rohit Sharma’s decision to retire from Test cricket was entirely personal, with no involvement from either the Board or the selection committee. Sharma announced his retirement on Wednesday before the upcoming five-match Test series in England starting June 20, while continuing to remain available for ODIs after previously retiring from T20Is post the World Cup last year.“As far as Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket is concerned, he has made his own decision.It is our policy that the players who take the decision of retirement — we do not put any pressure on them, nor do we suggest anything, nor do we say anything,” Shukla told PTI Videos.Shukla emphasized that BCCI did not influence Rohit’s decision to step away from Test cricket.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?“The more we praise him, the less it is. He is a great batsman. The good thing is that he has not yet decided to retire from cricket (will play only ODIs). So we will definitely take advantage of his experience and talent,” said Shukla.

Rohit’s Test career showcased contrasting performances at home and abroad. In home conditions, he accumulated 2,535 runs in 34 Tests at an impressive average of 51.73, including 10 centuries and eight fifties in 55 innings, with a highest score of 212.His overseas record, including two ICC World Test Championship final matches in the UK, showed 1,766 runs in 33 Tests and 61 innings at an average of 30.98, with two centuries and 10 fifties, posting a best score of 127.

Rohit demonstrated his strongest overseas performance in the West Indies, scoring 290 runs in four Tests and five innings at an average of 58.00, with one century and two fifties.While Rohit has established himself as a white-ball cricket great, his Test career spanning 67 matches did not achieve the same level of success.