No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Asian Games multi-medallist Esha Singh failed to secure medals in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Championships. Manu, who previously won bronze medals in both individual and mixed team events at the Paris Olympics, led the final before an 8.8 score on her 14th shot dropped her to seventh place with 139.5 points.Esha Singh, fresh from her World Cup gold in Ningbo, China, also struggled in the final. The 20-year-old shooter scored an impressive 10.7 followed by a disappointing 8.4 on her 14th shot, finishing sixth among eight competitors.China’s Yao Qianxun, aged 20, claimed victory with a score of 243.0. Ho Ching Shing from Hong Kong-China secured silver with 241.2 points, while China’s Wei Qian took bronze with 221.4 points.The Indian team found success in the team event, earning silver. Esha (583), Manu (580), and world No.1 Suruchi Inder Singh (577) combined for a total of 1740 points.Both Esha and Manu demonstrated strong performances in qualification rounds. Esha, who became India’s youngest national champion in air pistol at age 13, qualified fourth with 583 points, including a perfect 100 in the third series.Manu qualified sixth with 580 points. She briefly led the final on the 13th shot with a 10.7 score before an 8.8 on the next shot led to her elimination.Suruchi Inder Singh, 19, scored 577 points in qualification. Despite her four World Cup gold medals this year and world No.1 ranking, she placed 14th in a field of 99 shooters.India currently holds fifth position in the medals table with one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. China leads with six gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.