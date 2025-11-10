সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News গোপালপুর নির্বাচন অফিস বিএনপি'র হামলায় তিন কর্মকর্তা আহত: অফিস ভাঙ্গচুর নাগরপুরে সড়ক ও ব্রিজ নির্মাণে স্থবিরতা, ঠিকাদারের আশ্বাসেও ভোগান্তিতে এলাকাবাসী কুষ্টিয়ার দৌলতপুরে ভাতার টাকা আত্মসাতের অভিযোগ ইউনিয়ন সদস্যের বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত দাবি রাঙ্গামাটিতে হিফজুল কোরআন প্রতিযোগিতায় বিজয়ীদের মাঝে পুরস্কার বিতরণ কালিয়াকৈরে নাশকতা পরিকল্পনার অভিযোগে ইরাদ সিদ্দিকীর নামে থানায় দুটি অভিযোগ। মঙ্গলবার লাখ লাখ লোকের সমাবেশ হবে: ৮ দল মেডিকেল ভর্তিতে আসন কমলো ২৮০টি
No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News


Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Asian Games multi-medallist Esha Singh failed to secure medals in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Championships. Manu, who previously won bronze medals in both individual and mixed team events at the Paris Olympics, led the final before an 8.8 score on her 14th shot dropped her to seventh place with 139.5 points.Esha Singh, fresh from her World Cup gold in Ningbo, China, also struggled in the final. The 20-year-old shooter scored an impressive 10.7 followed by a disappointing 8.4 on her 14th shot, finishing sixth among eight competitors.China’s Yao Qianxun, aged 20, claimed victory with a score of 243.0. Ho Ching Shing from Hong Kong-China secured silver with 241.2 points, while China’s Wei Qian took bronze with 221.4 points.The Indian team found success in the team event, earning silver. Esha (583), Manu (580), and world No.1 Suruchi Inder Singh (577) combined for a total of 1740 points.Both Esha and Manu demonstrated strong performances in qualification rounds. Esha, who became India’s youngest national champion in air pistol at age 13, qualified fourth with 583 points, including a perfect 100 in the third series.Manu qualified sixth with 580 points. She briefly led the final on the 13th shot with a 10.7 score before an 8.8 on the next shot led to her elimination.Suruchi Inder Singh, 19, scored 577 points in qualification. Despite her four World Cup gold medals this year and world No.1 ranking, she placed 14th in a field of 99 shooters.India currently holds fifth position in the medals table with one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. China leads with six gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.





Rakul Preet Singh Reveals What She Learnt From R Madhavan During De De Pyaar De 2: ‘His Wisdom…’ | Bollywood News
No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News
গোপালপুর নির্বাচন অফিস বিএনপি’র হামলায় তিন কর্মকর্তা আহত: অফিস ভাঙ্গচুর
নাগরপুরে সড়ক ও ব্রিজ নির্মাণে স্থবিরতা, ঠিকাদারের আশ্বাসেও ভোগান্তিতে এলাকাবাসী
কুষ্টিয়ার দৌলতপুরে ভাতার টাকা আত্মসাতের অভিযোগ ইউনিয়ন সদস্যের বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত দাবি
রাঙ্গামাটিতে হিফজুল কোরআন প্রতিযোগিতায় বিজয়ীদের মাঝে পুরস্কার বিতরণ
কালিয়াকৈরে নাশকতা পরিকল্পনার অভিযোগে ইরাদ সিদ্দিকীর নামে থানায় দুটি অভিযোগ।
Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya To Fall In Love? Amar Kaushik Breaks Silence | Bollywood News
মঙ্গলবার লাখ লাখ লোকের সমাবেশ হবে: ৮ দল
মেডিকেল ভর্তিতে আসন কমলো ২৮০টি
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
