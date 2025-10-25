Nod of the head, fist pump and a warm hug: How Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli gave goosebumps | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his 33rd ODI century. (Pic credit: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma’s 33rd ODI century in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground was more than just runs on the board — it was a celebration of resilience, mastery, and friendship. As he tucked a fraction-short delivery from Adam Zampa to long-off for a single, Rohit reached a monumental milestone: his 50th international century, a tally that includes 12 in Tests, 33 in ODIs, and five in T20Is. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Unlike the typical flamboyant celebrations, Rohit’s acknowledgment was understated — a nod of the head, a subtle fist pump, and a warm hug with Virat Kohli — moments that sent shivers down the spine of the ecstatic SCG crowd.

The innings was a statement. Stripped of ODI captaincy and under scrutiny after a cheap dismissal in the series opener, Rohit responded with authority, compiling 121 not out off 125 balls. Partnering with Kohli, who contributed a fluent 74, the pair stitched an unbeaten 168-run stand in just 170 balls, reminding the world why the Rohit-Kohli combination remains one of cricket’s most potent partnerships.WATCH:The moment Rohit Sharma completed his 33rd ODI tonRohit’s century added multiple feathers to his cap: the most ODI hundreds by a visiting batter in Australia (six), tying Sachin Tendulkar with nine centuries against Australia, and making him the only batter with five or more hundreds across all three formats. Kohli, meanwhile, celebrated his 75th ODI fifty and became the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, adding another layer to the historic innings.The match was also a team effort. Harshit Rana led the bowling with 4/39, supported by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, restricting Australia to a below-par 236. Shubman Gill , who opened the innings, fell for 24, but his early partnership allowed Rohit and Kohli to take command of the chase, navigating every over with precision.

Rohit Sharma (Pic credit: BCCI)

After reaching his century, Rohit reflected on his journey at the SCG: “I have always loved coming here… it brought back nice memories of 2008. Don’t know if we’ll be back, but I’ve enjoyed every bit. I think it’s the same for Virat as well. Thank you, Australia.”In an era dominated by young talent, Rohit’s century was a reminder of experience, composure, and the magic of cricketing camaraderie. The nod, the fist pump, the warm hug — moments frozen in time — left the fans at Sydney with goosebumps and memories to treasure forever.