Novak Djokovic: Major 23 still on the cards as Djokovic springs into French Open last four | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic overcame a challenging first set to defeat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 and secure a spot in the French Open semi-finals. The victory keeps Djokovic on track to potentially claim his record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title.
Although Khachanov showcased a formidable serve in the opening set, Djokovic managed to turn the tide after winning the second set tiebreak.

From there, Djokovic’s consistent and precise game took control, leaving Khachanov with few answers to halt his opponent’s march to the semi-finals.
Djokovic will now eagerly await the outcome of the match between world number one Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the winner will be the last obstacle standing between Djokovic and a seventh French Open final.

As the match unfolded on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic displayed his trademark metronomic style of play.

Djokovic

Despite facing a lack of break opportunities and a sluggish start, he found his rhythm and overwhelmed Khachanov with his superior performance.
Khachanov managed to break Djokovic’s serve and secure a lead in the first set, but Djokovic’s resilience and determination shone through in subsequent sets.

The Serbian star broke Khachanov’s serve multiple times, ultimately sealing victory and advancing to the next stage with an ace.

“I think he was a better player for most of the first two sets,” said Djokovic.
“I was struggling to find my rhythm. I came into the match quite slow but played a perfect tie-break and from that moment onwards played a couple levels higher.
“It’s a big fight, something you expect in the quarter-finals. You’re not going to have your victories handed to you, you have to earn them.”
Djokovic improved his record at Roland Garros to 90-16 after denying Khachanov his spot in a third successive Grand Slam semi-final. He will return to number one if he wins the title in Paris.
With his relentless pursuit of success, Djokovic continues his pursuit of tennis history and further cements his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.





