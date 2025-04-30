Novak Djokovic pulls out from Italian Open | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves the court after losing against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s Italian Open amid a concerning three-match losing streak, raising questions about his form ahead of the French Open as he pursues his 25th Grand Slam title and 100th tournament victory. The 37-year-old Serbian tennis star’s withdrawal was announced by the Rome clay-court tournament on social media.

Djokovic’s 2024 season has been notably challenging, with a disappointing record of 12 wins and 6 losses. His recent performances include consecutive defeats at the Miami Open, Monte Carlos Masters, and Madrid Open.

Following his latest defeat to Matteo Arnaldi in Madrid with scores of 6-3, 6-4, Djokovic expressed his struggles: “It’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis. It’s a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments.”

Despite holding the record for most weeks as world No. 1, Djokovic has slipped to No. 5 in the rankings. His sole victory in 2024-25 came at the Paris Olympics, where he secured gold by defeating Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serbian champion has emphasized his focus remains on expanding his Grand Slam collection. The next major tournament, the French Open, begins in Paris on May 25.

Djokovic’s recent history with injuries has affected his tournament participation. He was forced to withdraw from Roland Garros last year due to a knee injury requiring surgery, and earlier this year, he had to pull out of the Australian Open because of a torn hamstring muscle.