মঙ্গলবার , ৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ২১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Novak Djokovic shrugs off injury, pips Cerundolo in another French Open epic | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৪, ২০২৪ ১:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Defending champion Novak Djokovic faced a tough challenge to subdue Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in Paris on Monday, ultimately triumphing with a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory to advance to the quarter-finals of the French Open.
Djokovic encountered a knee issue during the match but managed to recover and secure the milestone victory.
The Serb, who is in pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, notched his 370th match victory at the majors, surpassing Swiss great Roger Federer.However, Djokovic’s inconsistent performance in this match may give hope to his title rivals.

Despite a strong start, Djokovic faced challenges throughout the match, particularly struggling with a knee issue that required on-court treatment.
Cerundolo capitalized on Djokovic’s vulnerabilities, seizing breaks and gaining leads in sets.
However, Djokovic showcased his resilience and determination, clawing his way back into the match with strategic play and powerful shots.
Despite setbacks, including a tumble on court, Djokovic ultimately closed out the match with a superb display, demonstrating his champion mentality.
(With Reuters inputs)





Source link

