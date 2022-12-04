Olivier Giroud becomes France’s all-time top scorer | Football News

NEW DELHI: Olivier Giroud became France‘s all-time top scorer with 52 goals when he scored against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.
Giroud’s brace in the defending champions’ 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game saw him draw level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals.
The AC Milan forward broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010.
Giroud’s brace in the defending champions’ 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game saw him draw level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals.
The AC Milan forward broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010.
𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙠 🔝🇫🇷@_OlivierGiroud_ | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/HOm5zmfjPI
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1670169129000