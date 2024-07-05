শুক্রবার , ৫ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
On Suryakumar’s heart-stopping catch, PM Modi says ‘mai iski tareef kiye bina reh nahi sakta’. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Suryakumar Yadav‘s incredible catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa turned the game upside down, resulting in India’s title triumph in Barbados last week.
When the chips were down and it seemed that the title was slipping away from India, Surya pulled off a miraculous catch of David Miller which decisively swung the game in India’s favour.
In the interaction with the Team India players, PM Narendra Modi hailed Surya’s catch, explaining how it turned around the emotions of a billion Indians from a tense to joy.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had the big-hitting David Miller on strike.
On the first ball of Hardik Pandya’s final over, Miller hit a wide full toss down the ground but Suryakumar steadied himself on the ropes, caught the ball, released it just as he went over the boundary ropes and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.
“I am just grateful to be in that moment to do something special for the country…god’s plan it was,” Suryakumar had said on the catch that became a standout moment from the game.
PM Modi on Thursday hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast in the national capital.
The Rohit-led squad, that won the title after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final last week, arrived in Delhi early Thursday morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane.
In the meet, PM was flanked by Rohit and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid in the group picture.
Several players also later shared photos with the PM.





On Suryakumar's heart-stopping catch, PM Modi says 'mai iski tareef kiye bina reh nahi sakta'. Watch | Cricket News
