‘Once MS Dhoni retires, I will stop watching cricket’ | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Ramesh Shanmugam, a 30-year-old para-athlete and a MS Dhoni fan from the remote village of Mannathampatty in Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu, has achieved remarkable success in wheelchair racing .

Despite facing numerous hardships, including losing both his legs in a lorry accident at the age of eight, Shanmugam has persevered and emerged as a national record holder in the Men’s 800m T53/T54 event.

Shanmugam’s journey has been inspired by his admiration for former Indian cricket captain and an integral member of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 side — Dhoni, whom he idolises for his calm, composed, and disciplined demeanour.

“Once MS Dhoni retires, I will stop watching cricket,” he said, as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

Drawing parallels from Dhoni’s approach, Shanmugam has applied similar principles to his athletic career, steadily rising through the ranks of wheelchair racing in India.

“I used to play cricket back in the day. I used to run fast and also was a wicketkeeper. I have been to several cricket matches as I really enjoy watching the sport, especially our thala MS Dhoni,” he said.

This year, Shanmugam’s achievements have been noteworthy, with two gold medals and a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, followed by two more gold medals in the Men’s 800m T53/T54 and Men’s 100m T53/T54 events at the Khelo India Para Games 2025.

“I feel I am on the right track in my career now. The Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs have done really well over the past few years to support the para athletes. Here at KIPG, all our basic needs are taken care off. We are getting fantastic accommodation, the best mode of travel and food options,” he added.

Despite facing financial constraints early in life, Shanmugam’s determination and the support of local authorities and the government enabled him to continue his education.

He pursued a B.Sc. in Biochemistry, where he discovered his passion for para sports , initially excelling in para basketball before transitioning to para athletics two years ago.

“Now my parents are very happy. In 2023, Khelo India Para Games, I had won bronze. This time, I have won two gold medals. They are delighted with my growth. My family have always been without big supporters, including my wife. Without them I could not have won a single medal,” he noted.

“They are allowing me to fulfil my dreams. I want to be selected for the Paralympics and win gold there to make my nation proud.”



