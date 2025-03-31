Advertise here
সোমবার , ৩১ মার্চ ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

Pakistan and Bangladesh drop ODI series – Here’s why | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৫ ৬:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Pakistan and Bangladesh drop ODI series – Here’s why | Cricket News

Babar Azam (Image credit: PCB)

Pakistan and Bangladesh have decided to replace their originally scheduled three-match ODI series with a five-match T20 International series in May, aiming to better prepare for the Asia Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.
An official source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that both boards felt a longer T20 series would be more beneficial, allowing teams to provide valuable exposure to their younger players ahead of the two major T20 tournaments.
“Originally, the Bangladesh tour to Pakistan included three T20s and three ODIs. But now it has been decided the visitors will instead play a five-match T20 series,” the source confirmed.
The source further mentioned that Bangladesh will likely play in Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, while Pakistan is set to tour Bangladesh in June or July for a three-match T20 series.

The decision follows a recent visit to Lahore by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Farruque Ahmed during the Champions Trophy, where both boards discussed strengthening bilateral cricketing ties through increased cricket exchanges.


