Former cricketers in Pakistan expressed dismay on Tuesday following the team’s group-stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, shortly after celebrating the nation’s first major tournament hosting in almost three decades.

The defending champions’ campaign began with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in Karachi, followed by a decisive six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. Their qualification prospects ended when Bangladesh couldn’t overcome New Zealand on Monday, making Pakistan’s final group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi inconsequential.

Speaking to AFP, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram offered stern criticism. “We have been backing these players for the last few years, but they are not learning nor improving,” Akram said. “It is time for a major shake-up. We need to improve our system of domestic cricket so that we can produce quality cricketers, not ordinary ones.”

The substandard nature of domestic cricket competitions and low-quality pitch conditions are considered primary factors behind Pakistan’s international difficulties. Analysts point to administrative instability and politically influenced appointments in cricket management as contributors to the decline.

Former captain Rashid Latif shared similar views with AFP. “I feel very despondent with the state of Pakistan cricket,” Latif said. “We have to follow merit and bring in professionals in the administration of the game, not people appointed on a political basis. Frequent changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board , selection committee, and captains have failed us in forming a proper set-up and team.”

The early exit is particularly disappointing as it coincides with Pakistan’s first major cricket tournament hosting in 29 years, following enhanced security measures. Recent performances show a concerning pattern, with early exits from both the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

The decline extends to Test cricket, with Pakistan finishing last in the World Test Championship following a drawn home series against the West Indies last month. This latest disappointment adds to the woes of a cricket nation previously known for its strong international presence.