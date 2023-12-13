বুধবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Pakistan name two debutants in playing XI for 1st Test against Australia | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৩:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Pakistan unveiled their playing XI, featuring two Test debutants and the return of key players. Shan Masood, leading the team as skipper for the first time, has made significant changes to the squad for the Perth Test.
All-rounder Aamir Jamal and right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut in this clash.Aamir Jamal previously made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022 against England and also represented the team at the 19th Asian Games. Khurram Shahzad is making his first appearance for the national Test team.
In addition to the debutants, some players are making a comeback after a year of absence from red-ball cricket. Faheem Ashraf is returning to the team, donning the white jersey, while experienced wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed continues to be Pakistan’s first choice, keeping Mohammed Rizwan waiting for a role behind the stumps.

The opening combination features Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, who demonstrated good temperament in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. Former skipper Babar Azam retains his usual No. 4 spot, and Salman Ali Agha takes on the spin duties in the absence of Abrar Ahmed.
With Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf unavailable, the pace bowling department will be led by Shaheen Afridi, supported by Faheem Ashraf. Pakistan aim to put forth a competitive performance in the first Test against Australia, with a mix of experienced players and fresh faces in the playing XI.
Pakistan playing XI against Australia: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.
