Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf picks his favourite wicket | Cricket News

Haris Rauf (Image credit: PCB)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s seasoned pacer Haris Rauf named his favorite wicket among the 10 he claimed during Pakistan’s historic 2-1 ODI series win over Australia. This series marked Pakistan’s first ODI series victory in Australia in 22 years, with a stunning comeback from a 1-0 deficit to secure the win.

Rauf’s electrifying pace was pivotal in shifting the momentum in Pakistan’s favor, as Australia’s top players struggled against his searing speed. He dominated the speed gun throughout the three ODIs, finishing as the leading wicket-taker. Across Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, Rauf dismissed Glenn Maxwell three times, with his fiery pace also troubling stars like Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Recalling his favorite dismissals in a chat with fellow pacer Shaheen Afridi in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on X, Rauf said, “My favorite wicket was of Maxwell and then Marnus Labuschagne.”

Maxwell, in particular, couldn’t find an answer to Rauf’s pace and bounce, facing repeated dismissals.

Rauf explained his approach simply, saying, “The plan wasn’t anything special. When you get such batters out, you gain a lot of confidence, and people start loving you more.”

This series win comes as part of a resurgence for Pakistan, who recently celebrated a 2-1 Test series victory over England, marking their first red-ball series win since February 2021.

Reflecting on the atmosphere, Rauf added, “As a team, we needed this victory. Everyone is happy, and the atmosphere is very good in the team.”

Following the ODI success, Pakistan now turn their focus to a three-match T20I series against Australia, set to begin on Thursday.