Pakistan rules out back channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy

NEW DELHI: Pakistan announced on Thursday that no behind-the-scenes diplomatic discussions are taking place with India regarding the Champions Trophy, following their decision not to travel for the next year’s ICC tournament.

During the weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressed queries about the status of the upcoming ICC tournament in Pakistan.

“There is no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral Cricket between Pakistan and India,” she said.

She indicated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) holds additional information regarding the Champions Trophy arrangements in Pakistan and team participation.

Baloch emphasised that sporting events should remain separate from political matters.

“Pakistan has always said that sports should not be politicized,” she said.

When questioned about Pakistan’s plans for the Champions Trophy if India maintains its position, she indicated that PCB is discussing arrangements with the International Cricket Council (ICC), including team participation.

“We would refer you to the Pakistan Cricket Board for any comments or clarification with regards to this issue,” she said.

The BCCI has notified the ICC about its inability to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Subsequently, the ICC has requested PCB’s response regarding implementing a hybrid model for hosting the tournament.

Previously, a hybrid model was utilised during the Asia Cup last year, with India’s matches taking place in Sri Lanka while other matches were conducted in Pakistan.