বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Pakistan rules out back channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy |

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৪, ২০২৪ ৯:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
Pakistan rules out back channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy |


NEW DELHI: Pakistan announced on Thursday that no behind-the-scenes diplomatic discussions are taking place with India regarding the Champions Trophy, following their decision not to travel for the next year’s ICC tournament.
During the weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressed queries about the status of the upcoming ICC tournament in Pakistan.
“There is no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral Cricket between Pakistan and India,” she said.

#LIVE: What is future of Champions Trophy? | #beyondtheboundary

She indicated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) holds additional information regarding the Champions Trophy arrangements in Pakistan and team participation.
Baloch emphasised that sporting events should remain separate from political matters.
“Pakistan has always said that sports should not be politicized,” she said.
When questioned about Pakistan’s plans for the Champions Trophy if India maintains its position, she indicated that PCB is discussing arrangements with the International Cricket Council (ICC), including team participation.
“We would refer you to the Pakistan Cricket Board for any comments or clarification with regards to this issue,” she said.
The BCCI has notified the ICC about its inability to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Subsequently, the ICC has requested PCB’s response regarding implementing a hybrid model for hosting the tournament.
Previously, a hybrid model was utilised during the Asia Cup last year, with India’s matches taking place in Sri Lanka while other matches were conducted in Pakistan.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

শীতের স্টাইল স্টেটমেন্ট! শোয়েটার, হুডিতেই চমকে দিন
শীতের স্টাইল স্টেটমেন্ট! শোয়েটার, হুডিতেই চমকে দিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন Cooking recipe how to make lemon rice easily at home
রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন Cooking recipe how to make lemon rice easily at home
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch
Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bengal Village Boy Success Story: জিরো থেকে হিরো! এক সময়ের পরিযায়ী শ্রমিক এখন বড় মালিক, কাজ দিচ্ছেন হাজার কর্মীকে, বাংলার গ্রামের ছেলের গর্বের কাহিনি
Bengal Village Boy Success Story: জিরো থেকে হিরো! এক সময়ের পরিযায়ী শ্রমিক এখন বড় মালিক, কাজ দিচ্ছেন হাজার কর্মীকে, বাংলার গ্রামের ছেলের গর্বের কাহিনি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
টাঙ্গাইলের গোপালপু‌রের বুদ্ধিজীবী হত্যায় অভিযুক্ত দুই যুদ্ধাপরাধী আটক

টাঙ্গাইলের গোপালপু‌রের বুদ্ধিজীবী হত্যায় অভিযুক্ত দুই যুদ্ধাপরাধী আটক

 ক্ষমতা চিরস্থায়ী নয়, ইতিহাসের এ শিক্ষায় আস্থা রাখুন: আ স ম রব

ক্ষমতা চিরস্থায়ী নয়, ইতিহাসের এ শিক্ষায় আস্থা রাখুন: আ স ম রব

 Hina Khan is a Sparkling Beauty in Stunning Saree By Manish Malhotra

Hina Khan is a Sparkling Beauty in Stunning Saree By Manish Malhotra

 শেখ রাসেল দিবস উপলক্ষে সুবর্ণচরে সাগরিকা’র বৃক্ষরোপণ কর্মসূচি

শেখ রাসেল দিবস উপলক্ষে সুবর্ণচরে সাগরিকা’র বৃক্ষরোপণ কর্মসূচি

 রোহিঙ্গা ও আটকে পড়া পাকিস্তানিরা বাংলাদেশের অর্থনীতিতে চাপ সৃষ্টি করছে : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

রোহিঙ্গা ও আটকে পড়া পাকিস্তানিরা বাংলাদেশের অর্থনীতিতে চাপ সৃষ্টি করছে : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 In Pics: India’s Olympic medallists receive a hero’s welcome

In Pics: India’s Olympic medallists receive a hero’s welcome

 কক্সবাজারে মাছ ধরার ট্রলারে দগ্ধ আরও এক জেলের মৃত্যু

কক্সবাজারে মাছ ধরার ট্রলারে দগ্ধ আরও এক জেলের মৃত্যু

 Kamal Haasan on Why He Joined Rahul’s Yatra at Red Fort

Kamal Haasan on Why He Joined Rahul’s Yatra at Red Fort

 PSL Live: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

PSL Live: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

 খুলনা বিভাগে করোনায় আরও ১৩ জনের প্রাণহানি

খুলনা বিভাগে করোনায় আরও ১৩ জনের প্রাণহানি