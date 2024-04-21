রবিবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan becomes fastest to 3,000 T20I runs | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৪ ৭:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ






NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s top-order batter Mohammad Rizwan achieved a significant milestone on Saturday, becoming the quickest batsman to reach 3,000 runs in T20 international cricket.
Rizwan achieved the feat during the second T20I match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.
The 31-year-old reached the landmark when he got to 19 during his unbeaten innings of 45 in Pakistan’s successful chase of a modest 91-run target, which they achieved in just 12.1 overs, securing a seven-wicket win.
This was Rizwan’s 79th Twenty20 innings, beating his skipper Babar Azam and Indian great Virat Kohli who both completed 3,000 runs in 81 T20I innings.
Rizwan is the eighth batsman to score 3,000 or more runs in Twenty20 internationals with Kohli top of the charts with 4,037 in 117 matches.
Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with the first game washed out after just two balls, also in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.
(With inputs from AFP)





Source link

