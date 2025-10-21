Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi to India: ‘Bring your captain and players and receive Asia Cup trophy from me’ | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi has proposed organising an event in Dubai to present the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian men’s cricket team. The event is planned for November 10 following correspondence between the ACC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).“There was a series of letters exchanged with the BCCI, and the ACC has conveyed to them that we are ready to host Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his players with BCCI official Rajiv Shukla to take the trophy in a ceremony on November 10 in Dubai,” Naqvi told the media in Karachi.

The Indian team did not accept the trophy from Naqvi after winning the final against Pakistan on September 28. After nearly an hour of standoff, Naqvi instructed the trophy to be removed from the stadium.The Indian captain Suryakumar later mimicked receiving the trophy with his teammates. The team departed without the actual trophy.The Indian players’ refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi was linked to his position as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and alleged support for terrorism in India.Indian media reports indicated that the BCCI might address this issue at upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) and ACC meetings. The ICC Board meeting is scheduled in Dubai from November 4-7.“The ACC has written to the BCCI that a ceremony can be held in Dubai on November 10. Bring your captain and players and receive the trophy from me,” said Naqvi.India maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, winning all three encounters. The Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in these matches.Suryakumar received a 30 percent match fee fine from the ICC for dedicating the first match victory to the Pahalgam terror attack victims in Jammu and Kashmir.Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf also faced a 30 percent match fee penalty for displaying political slogans in the second match on September 21. However, opener Sahibzada Farhan was not penalized for his bat-wielding celebration after scoring fifty runs in the same game.