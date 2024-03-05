​Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games unveil stunning surrealist posters

NEW DELHI: The official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed on Monday in a nod to Surrealism and a celebration of intricate details, showcasing the historic monuments and sports facilities that will host these prestigious events.Designed by Parisian artist Ugo Gattoni , the individual posters for the Olympic and Paralympic Games seamlessly come together to create a captivating double poster.Gattoni’s work delves into the rich history of Paris, prominently featuring iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower , the Arc de Triomphe, and the Grand Palais.The artistic masterpieces also highlight the various sports venues integral to the Games, including the Stade de France, the picturesque River Seine, the elegant Pont Alexandre III, and even a nod to the Teahupoo surfing site in Tahiti. Marseille, known for its maritime charm, is also symbolically represented.Embracing the Surrealist artistic movement, the posters elevate the Olympic and Paralympic Games to an unprecedented level of precision and detail. The inspiration draws from the Surrealist Manifesto, written by Andre Breton and published in 1924—the same year as the last Olympic Games held in Paris.

Paris 2024’s artistic choice pays homage to the avant-garde spirit of Surrealism, marrying historical significance with a contemporary twist. Within the intricate illustrations, a playful challenge awaits viewers as eight official mascots of Paris 2024 are cleverly hidden, reminiscent of the popular children’s puzzle book series “Where’s Wally?”

“This represents some 2,000 hours of work,” Gattoni shared with reporters, emphasizing the meticulous effort invested in bringing these vibrant posters to life.

(Inputs from Reuters)