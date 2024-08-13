Paris Olympics: Bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat gets a rousing welcome on return home | More sports News

Paris Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat receives a warm welcome. (IANS Photo)

NEW DELHI: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport on Tuesday after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics .Sehrawat, competing in his Olympic debut, secured the bronze with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz . This accomplishment brought joy and a sense of pride as a large crowd gathered at Terminal 3 to greet the 21-year-old athlete.The Indian Hockey Team also returned to Delhi on Tuesday, celebrating their bronze medal achievement in Paris.India finished 71st on the overall medals tally, while the United States topped the list with 126 medals.

Speaking to ANI, Aman Sehrawat expressed his happiness about winning a medal for the country. “I am very happy and I still can’t believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics… I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well…,” he said.

Sehrawat also described his feelings about standing on the Olympic podium. “It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium… from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games ,” he added.

The young wrestler has set his sights on future competitions including the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics, where he aims to further his success.